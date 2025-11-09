Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat said PM Modi's visit offered no comprehensive economic package for disaster relief, claiming announced projects were from the UPA era. Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore for the state's anniversary.

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not present a comprehensive package to the state during his visit, which could have aided in addressing the damage caused by the natural disaster in the state. "The Prime Minister did not give any such gift. The two projects he mentioned were approved by the UPA government as national projects. We wanted Uttarakhand to get a comprehensive economic package so we could address problems such as natural disasters, migration, and unemployment," Rawat told ANI.

The remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crore in the state on the occasion of Uttarakhand's 25th statehood anniversary. These include the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore. The projects cater to several sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

Addressing the statehood silver jubilee celebrations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, PM Modi paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in the Uttarakhand statehood movement. "You all know how deep my attachment to Uttarakhand is," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further highlighted the state's role in promoting self-reliance under the "Vocal for Local" initiative. "The nation has resolved to achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat, and this path will be determined through Vocal for Local. Uttarakhand has always lived this vision. Attachment to local products, their use, and making them a part of one's life is an integral part of the tradition here," PM said. (ANI)