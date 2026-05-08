Five people have been seriously injured in a terrible road accident in Haliyal taluk, Uttara Kannada district. The incident happened when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a truck.

Uttara Kannada (May 08): A horrific road accident happened today in Haliyal taluk, Uttara Kannada district. Five people were seriously injured after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Khanapur-Talaguppa state highway.

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Details of the incident:

The accident happened near Madnalli village in Haliyal taluk. According to initial reports, the car's driver lost control, which led to the crash. The car was apparently speeding, and the driver couldn't handle it, ramming straight into a truck coming from the opposite direction. The crash was so bad that the car's front end was completely smashed, a truly shocking sight for everyone there.

Condition of the injured:

There were five people in the car when the accident happened. The impact was so strong that all five of them suffered serious injuries. Locals who were nearby immediately rushed to help and pulled the injured passengers out of the wrecked car. They have all been admitted to the Haliyal Taluk Hospital for emergency treatment. Sources at the hospital say their condition is critical.

Traffic Disrupted:

The truck was on its way to Haliyal, while the car was heading towards Alnavar. Since the crash happened right in the middle of the state highway, traffic came to a complete standstill for over an hour. This caused a massive traffic jam that stretched for kilometres on both sides, leaving many travellers stranded.

Police Visit:

The Haliyal police reached the spot as soon as they were informed and started their investigation. They worked to clear the damaged vehicles from the road and get the traffic moving again. A case has been registered, and the police are looking into the matter further. They have urged drivers to be more careful, pointing out that over-speeding and careless driving often lead to such terrible accidents.