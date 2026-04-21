44 women pilgrims have departed from Delhi for Hajj without their Mehrams, said Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. She noted this rising trend reflects growing self-confidence and that the government ensures their safety on the journey.

Increasing Number of Women Undertake Hajj Independently

Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan on Tuesday stated that 44 women pilgrims have departed for Hajj from the national capital without their Mehrams, marking a continuing trend of increasing female participation in the pilgrimage independently.

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Speaking to ANI, Jahan congratulated the pilgrims and expressed hope for their safe journey. "44 Hajj pilgrims are leaving from here without their Mahrams. I congratulate them. I pray to God that their journey is safe and easy," she said.

She further noted that the number of women opting to perform Hajj without a Mehram has been steadily rising over the past few years, reflecting growing confidence and self-reliance among women. "For the last few years, we have seen that the number of women going for Hajj without their Mahram is increasing. This shows that our sisters are becoming 'aatma vishwasi' (self-confident)," she added.

"The government ensures that their journey is safe," she said. The move aligns with recent policy changes allowing Muslim women to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage without a male guardian, encouraging greater participation.

The Significance of Hajj in Islam

In Islam, every individual must fulfil five duties (pillars), of which Hajj is one. The other four pillars are Shahada (faith declaration), Salah (daily prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting in Ramadan).

First Batch of Hajj 2026 Departs

Earlier on April 18, the first batch of Hajj 2026, carrying 371 pilgrims, departed for Mecca from New Delhi, marking the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India.

The pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan.

Speaking on the occasion to ANI, Kausar Jahan said, "Today marks the first flight of Hajj 2026, with 371 pilgrims embarking on their journey. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone." The departure of the first batch officially marks the beginning of the Hajj 2026 pilgrimage operations from India. (ANI)