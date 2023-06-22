Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Had a great conversation': PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him

    PM Modi's US visit: Taking to Twitter, PM Modi thanked US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at the White House today. "We had a great conversation on several subjects," he added.

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for hosting him at the White House.  They had "great conversation" on a variety of topics, according to PM Modi. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi stated, "I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects."

    A day before the famous state dinner, US President Biden hosted PM Modi for a private meal at the White House on Wednesday. The dinner included the President's favourite delicacies of spaghetti and ice cream. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, his American counterpart Jake Sullivan, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra also attended.

    Also Read | US may ease visa for skilled workers as PM Modi visits, Indians to benefit: Report

    During the dinner, the trio enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, a DMV-based Indian dance studio that helps connect a new generation to the vibrant culture of Indian dance, according to the White House. 

    Also Read | From marinated millet to saffron-infused risotto... Curated menu at State Dinner for PM Modi (WATCH)

    At the White House, the leaders also exchanged presents. US President Biden received a beautiful sandalwood box from PM Modi that was created by an expert artisan from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He also sent US First Lady Jill Biden "papier mache" and a 7.5-carat lab-grown green diamond. 

    PM Modi began his day by attending the "Skilling for Future" event after arriving in Washington, DC. PM Modi will attend the state dinner that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are holding on Thursday when he is in the country. On the same day, he will also speak before a joint session of the US Congress.

    Also Read | Sandalwood box to Lab-grown green diamond: Details of PM Modi's gifts to Joe Biden, US First Lady

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
