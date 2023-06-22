Sandalwood box to Lab-grown green diamond: Details of PM Modi's gifts to Joe Biden, US First Lady

PM Modi's gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden symbolise India's cultural tapestry, blending innovation, sustainability and traditional craftsmanship into a remarkable expression of luxury. The gift includes a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box, created by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his state visit to the US gifted some meticulously picked rare items for the US President and his wife. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received some unique presents from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as well. As the official gifts, the Prime Minister gave a handcrafted sandalwood box to President Joe Biden, and a green diamond to First Lady Jill Biden.

A special sandalwood box has been handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. In Rajasthan, carving sandalwood is a traditional craft that has been passed down through the generations. The artist has expertly incorporated a portion of his own history and a dash of emotion into this work to create a masterpiece.

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. Prayers to Lord Ganesha are said before every auspicious event. A fifth generation family of Kolkata silversmiths crafted this Ganesha idol out of silver.

The sandalwood box contains handcrafted fine silver boxes that hold symbolic items, such as "Das Danam" or the "ten donations," which signify the donations given on this occasion. These items are in addition to a Ganesha idol, a diya, and a copper plate. The ten donations includes cows (Gaudaan), land (Bhudaan), sesame seeds (Tildaan), gold (Hiranyadaan), ghee or clarified butter (Ajyadaan), food grains (Dhaanyadaan), clothes (Vastradaan), jaggery (Guddaan), silver (Raupyadaan), and salt (Lavandaan).

The Diamond exhibits the chemical and visual characteristics of earth-mined diamonds. Being made with environmentally favourable resources like solar and wind energy, it is also environmentally beneficial.

Modern technology is used to carefully and precisely carve out the Green Diamond. It is accredited by the gemological laboratory, IGI, and emits just 0.028 grammes of carbon per carat. The 4Cs—Cut, Colour, Carat, and Clarity—bear witness to its exceptional quality. It is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.

After conducting a massive, world-record-breaking yoga practise at the UN headquarters in New York, PM Modi arrived in Washington today. On Tuesday, he was greeted with a thunderous welcome in New York and met with a number of CEOs, thinkers, and academics.

