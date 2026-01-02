Guwahati Police reported a significant drop in crime in 2025, with registered cases falling to 5,786. Case pendency has been reduced by over 32,000 since 2021, while the conviction rate and chargesheet percentage have seen a major increase.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate has effectively addressed crime in all its forms, encompassing both crime prevention and detection, and has achieved positive results in pendency reduction and case disposal in the year 2025. Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, on Friday said in a press conference held in Guwahati that, during the year 2025, the total number of cases registered in the Police Commissionerate was 5,786 in comparison to 7,412 in 2024 and 9,393 in 2023.

Improved Case Disposal and Conviction Rates

"Total case pending at the year-end is 2,882. From the beginning of 2021, when 35,396 cases were pending, pendency has been reduced to 2,882 cases, reflecting a reduction of over 32,000 cases within a four-year period. In the year 2025, the chargesheet percentage is increased to 68.34 % in comparison to 42.56 % in 2024 and 19.13 % in 2023," Ankur Jain said. The senior police official further said that the Commissionerate has also recorded a significant improvement in prosecution outcomes. "The conviction rate has increased from 4% in 2021 to 28.5% in 2025. Conviction percentage under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is 86.08 % which is significantly high. In the implementation of New Criminal Laws, Assam is ranked number 1 in the country.

Crime Against Property Declines

In 2025, a total of 1,854 cases were registered under Crime Against Property, which is much lower than 3,752 in 2023 and 2,804 in 2024. Recovery of stolen items has also increased. Intense night patrolling and immediate action on being reported about any such crime is the main reason for the reduction under this head. In 2025, a total of 2,118 persons were arrested for committing crimes against property," Ankur Jain said.

Vehicle and Mobile Phone Thefts

He also said that, in 2025, a total of 553 cases of vehicle theft were registered, which is much lower than 1,118 in 2024 and 1,032 in 2023. "In the year 2025, 239 persons were arrested. 267 vehicles were recovered. Recovery percentage is 48.2 % in the year 2025 in comparison to 34.8 % in 2024 and 18.99 % in 2023. 203 persons were arrested in 203 cases registered for mobile theft in 2025, and 1159 mobile phones were recovered," the senior police official said.

Crackdown on Narcotics

Providing the data on the recovery of narcotic drugs, the Joint Commissioner of Police said that, Police Commissionerate works relentlessly to bring down the drug menace in the city. "In the year 2025, a total of 406 NDPS cases were registered, and 555 persons were arrested. During the year, 11.919 kg of heroin, 529.301 kg of ganja, 9,865 numbers of Psychotropic Syrup, 34,918 numbers of Psychotropic Substance Tablets, were recovered. Total market value of these is Rs. 28,86,77,250," he said.

Action Against Cyber Crime

Established in 2023, Cyber Police Station, Panbazar, has recovered Rs 6,28,56,451 from Cyber frauds and transferred it to the victims' accounts. Moreover, 18 cases were registered in the year 2025, and 1,784 enquiries were conducted. The Cyber Crime Awareness programmes are regularly being conducted.

Reduction in Accidents and Traffic Management

In 2025, 1,026 accident cases were registered, down from 1,218 in the previous year. It may be noted that on the last day, 31st December, 2025, no accident case was reported. It is always stressed that, despite many Mega events being organised in the City, traffic flow remains smoother. Total fine collected in 2025 was Rs 50,21,57,000. (ANI)