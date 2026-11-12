Guwahati has been named Assam’s first Swachh City, receiving the prestigious Swachh Sarvekshan Award. The recognition celebrates the collective efforts of the municipal corporation, sanitation workers, and citizens in improving urban sanitation.

Guwahati Clinches Swachh Sarvekshan Award

Guwahati has achieved a significant milestone in urban cleanliness by receiving the prestigious ‘Swachh Sarvekshan Award’ under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), earning recognition as Assam’s first Swachh City.

The award was received on Tuesday by Kaushik Rai, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA), Govt. of Assam, along with Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC); Kavitha Padmanabhan, Commissioner and Secretary, DoHUA and Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, Commissioner, GMC at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister of State, Tokhan Sahu.

Community Effort Driving Sanitation

This recognition reflects the collective dedication and sustained efforts of sanitation workers, officials and employees of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and other concerned agencies, along with the active participation of the citizens of Guwahati. The Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Team Guwahati have played a significant role in achieving this milestone.

Leadership and Future Vision

Minister Rai expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his visionary leadership and continuous guidance in strengthening urban sanitation and civic infrastructure. Congratulating all stakeholders, the Minister further said that this recognition is not merely an award but a renewed responsibility to make Guwahati cleaner, greener and more beautiful. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of every sanitation worker, departmental official and citizen whose collective commitment has brought this honour to the city.

The achievement marks an important step towards building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Guwahati. Sabyasachi Kashyap, MD, Swachh Bharat Mission, Assam, was also present at the award distribution ceremony.

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