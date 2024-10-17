Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram: Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 9:19 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    A man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old boy to death after drugging him, driven by suspicion that the teenager was having an affair with his wife, Gurugram Police said on Wednesday. The crime, which occurred last month, was carried out with the help of a friend, who has also been arrested.

    The deceased's body was discovered near the dam of Khalilpur Ghilawas on September 26, bearing injury marks on his neck, leading the police to classify the case as a blind murder. The investigation was led by the Farrukhnagar crime unit, under the supervision of Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar.

    The two accused, identified as Amit Kumar (28) and his accomplice, Tarun alias Joni (29), both residents of Khalilpur village in Rewari district, were arrested from Chilhar village, police confirmed.

    During interrogation, Amit Kumar revealed that he believed the teenage boy was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife. Fueled by this suspicion, he lured the boy to the Khalilpur Ghilawas dam, where he and his friend allegedly drugged him before strangling him with a rope, according to ACP Crime-II Manoj Kumar.

    The boy's father had filed a missing person's report on September 26, after his son failed to return from a walk the previous evening. When the body was found near the dam, police registered an FIR and initiated a murder investigation against unknown individuals.

