Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain in several districts of Kerala today, issuing a yellow alert for 7 districts. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected, with amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 8:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 8:09 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting rain in several districts of Kerala today. As part of this, a yellow alert has been declared in seven districts: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The forecast suggests isolated heavy rainfall, with expected amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

    A red alert remains in effect across all coastal districts of Kerala, as declared by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). The warning highlights the potential for high waves and the phenomenon of "swell surge" (kallakkadal) along Kerala's coast. According to both the India Meteorological Department and the INCOIS, waves ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters in height are expected until 5:30 PM today. The alert also warns of possible coastal flooding and sea intrusion, especially in low-lying areas along the coast.

    The IMD has advised against fishing along the Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka coasts today. The warning predicts strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, potentially reaching up to 55 km/h at times, along with rough weather in these coastal areas.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today anr

    Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu's funeral to be held in Pathanamthitta today

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket? anr

    Palakkad by-election: Will Congress leader P Sarin contest on CPI(M) ticket?

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    "Wasn't aware of media presence...": Actor Baiju issues public apology for road accident in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

    "Wasn't aware of media presence...": Actor Baiju issues public apology for road accident in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: KPCC labels P Sarin's criticism of Palakkad candidate selection as breach of discipline dmn

    Kerala: KPCC labels P Sarin's criticism of Palakkad candidate selection as breach of discipline

    Recent Stories

    Gold Price Today October 17 Check 24 Carat Rate Delhi Mumbai Rajasthan Gujarat MP UP

    Gold Surpasses Rs. 78,000: Check today's rates in India

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts AJR

    Chennai reels under heavy rain, orange alert issued for seven Tamil Nadu districts

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiance Maya Henry? Know here

    Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru Check out latest prices of 22k 24k gold here on October 17 2024 vkp

    Looking to buy GOLD in Bengaluru? Check out latest prices of 22k, 24k gold here on October 17, 2024

    Gurugram Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife AJR

    Gurugram: Man arrested for strangling 15-year-old boy over suspected affair with wife

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon