Heavy rains to lash Kerala today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting rain in several districts of Kerala today. As part of this, a yellow alert has been declared in seven districts: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The forecast suggests isolated heavy rainfall, with expected amounts ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

A red alert remains in effect across all coastal districts of Kerala, as declared by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). The warning highlights the potential for high waves and the phenomenon of "swell surge" (kallakkadal) along Kerala's coast. According to both the India Meteorological Department and the INCOIS, waves ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters in height are expected until 5:30 PM today. The alert also warns of possible coastal flooding and sea intrusion, especially in low-lying areas along the coast.

The IMD has advised against fishing along the Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka coasts today. The warning predicts strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h, potentially reaching up to 55 km/h at times, along with rough weather in these coastal areas.

