A Delhi court summoned Robert Vadra and eight others after reviewing an ED chargesheet on money laundering in a Gurugram land deal. The court found sufficient prima facie material to proceed with the case, linked to a 2018 FIR.

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday issued summons to Robert Vadra and eight other accsued persons after taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging money laundering in a land deal in Shikohpur village in Gurugram, Haryana.

While taking cognisance, the court said that Prima facie there is sufficient material to proceed further with the prosecution complaint (Charge sheet). Special Judge Sushant Changotra said that the prosecution complaint and a prima facie broader scrutiny of documents relied upon disclose sufficient material for proceeding further with the present complaint case against the accused.

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Court Takes Cognisance of Offences

"Accordingly, I take cognisance of the offences under Section 3 read with Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, punishable under Section 4 of the Act qua accused persons," Special Judge Changotra ordered on April 15.

The court has issued summons to Robert Vadra, Keval Singh Virk, and firms namely M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP), M/s Sky Light Realty Private Limited, M/s Real Earth Estates Private Limited (now converted into Real Earth Estates LLP), M/s Blue Breeze Trading Private Limited (now converted into Blue Breeze Trading LLP), M/s North India IT Parks Private Limited (now converted into North India IT Parks LLP), M/s Lambodar Art Enterprises India Private Limited (now converted into Lambodar Art Enterprises India LLP), M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) through their directors/ Authorised Representative on the next date of hearing on May 16.

ED's Allegations

The allegations of ED against Robert Vadra, being the major shareholder (upto 99 %) and being the primary director /partner of the accused firms (and proprietor of the accused firm Artex) had played an active role in the commission of offences under sections 3 & 4 of PMLA.

The ED has alleged that a fraudulent sale deed with false declaration of consideration was executed between accused firm M/s SGY Properties Private Limited (earlier known as M/s Onkareshwer Properties Private Limited) and accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP), and he, being the major shareholder, was the major beneficiary of the alleged proceeds of crime involved in commission of offences as described in the FIR of the predicate offence.

It has also been alleged that proceeds of Crime (PoC) of Rs. 58 crores were generated by virtue of a joint venture agreement executed by the accused firm M/s Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited (now converted into Skylight Hospitality LLP) with DLF, and the said amount is alleged to have been routed and utilized through entities accused belonging to the accused Robert Vadra.

It has also been categorically alleged that Robert Vadra was the sole incharge and major beneficiary of the funds/assets of the aforesaid companies, which were subsequently converted into LLPs.

Basis of the Investigation

The ED had registered its case based on an FIR lodged in Gurugram in September 2018 for the alleged offences of criminal Conspiracy, cheating, forgery, etc. and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is stated that an FIR on September 1, 2018, was registered at Police Station Kherki Daula, Gurugram, Haryana, for offences under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 471 IPC and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, DLF Company, M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (M/s OPPL) and others. Section 423 of IPC was subsequently added in the said FIR on 16.01.2025. The said offences constitute scheduled offences under Part A of the Schedule to the PMLA, 2002, the court noted

In the FIR, it is alleged that M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. (SLHPL) had purchased land measuring 3.5 acres in the village Shikohpur, Sector-83, Gurugram, from M/s Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. (OPPL) at Rs. 7.5 crores through a fraudulent sale deed without actual payment of the sale consideration at the time of registration of the sale deed. M/s OPPL gave the land as a bribe to M/s SLHPL so that Robert Vadra could get a housing license in the same village from the then Minister of Town and Country Planning, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

It is further alleged that M/s SLHPL obtained license to develop a commercial colony on the said land in violation of applicable rules and regulations by using personal influence of Robert Vadra over the then Chief Minister of Haryana, Sh. Bhupinder Singh Hooda. After the issuance of the licence, the said land was sold to DLF for a sum of Rs. 58 crores. Land measuring 350 acres in Wazirabad, Gurugram, was wrongly allotted to DLF in violation of the Rules due to which DLF earned profit of around Rs. 5000 crores, the police alleged.

On the basis of the Police FIR, ED recorded its case on December 21, 2018 and began an investigation to unearth the proceeds of crime generated through the alleged criminal activities. During the course of investigation, the ED collected various documents such as registration deeds, documents of bank accounts, a certified copy of licenses issued by DTCP and other departments and entities. It also recorded statements under PMLA of several individuals associated with M/s Vatika Group & M/s OPPL, as well as of the employees of DTCP, DLF; M/s SLHPL, & M/s SLRPL. Statements of accused persons and other persons associated with entities which had received funds out of POC were also recorded, the court noted.