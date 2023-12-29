Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    This decision comes after Kejriwal sought Chadha's appointment as the interim leader in light of floor leader Sanjay Singh's judicial custody. With the request declined, Singh continues to hold the position of the AAP's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has declined a request by AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament. Dhankhar, in a letter to Kejriwal, cited 'The Leaders and Chief Whips of Recognised Parties and Groups in Parliament (Facilities) Act 1998' and its corresponding rules, stating that the request did not conform to the applicable legal framework and, therefore, could not be granted.

    This decision comes after Kejriwal sought Chadha's appointment as the interim leader in light of floor leader Sanjay Singh's judicial custody. With the request declined, Singh continues to hold the position of the AAP's leader in the Rajya Sabha.

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    Meanwhile, on December 22, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court dismissed the bail plea of AAP MP Sanjay Singh concerning an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed Singh's bail application following the court's adjournment on Thursday, reserving the verdict for December 22.

    During the plea's arguments, Singh's counsel emphasized discrepancies in statements, particularly focusing on differences between accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses regarding allegations of bribes paid to Singh.

    Printed petals adorn Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Florist's visionary tribute takes center stage

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details AJR

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention anr

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention

    'BJP's Hinduism is fake': Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah draws line between Hindu and Hindutva vkp

    'BJP’s Hinduism is fake': Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah draws line between Hindu and Hindutva

    Printed petals adorn Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Florist's visionary tribute takes center stage AJR

    Printed petals adorn Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Florist's visionary tribute takes center stage

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in farewell Test against India

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Go to Pakistan once for the food, suggests MS Dhoni to a fan; sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check rkn

    Video of slippers being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration SHG

    New Year 2024 Eve: 7 healthier snacks for low-calorie celebration

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon