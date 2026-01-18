Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi will lead a high-level delegation to the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos to present the 'Developed Gujarat @2047' vision, attract global investments, and boost industrial growth and employment.

Gujarat Delegation at WEF 2026

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will lead a high-level delegation of the Gujarat government to the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, which is scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

According to the Gujarat Government Information Department, the delegation's participation aims to position Gujarat prominently on the global development map and to present the vision of "Developed Gujarat @2047" on an international platform. The visit underlines the state government's commitment to international collaboration and accelerated economic growth. The annual WEF meeting will take place from January 19 to 23, during which Gujarat's active engagement will reflect its openness to global partnerships and sustainable development.

Focus on Investment and Employment

During the visit, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi will hold extensive deliberations to boost employment generation and industrial growth in Gujarat. According to the Gujarat Government, he will conduct around 58 high-level one-to-one meetings with top global industrialists and business leaders to attract investments in key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, textiles, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, food processing, chemicals, shipping and logistics, and aerospace.

As the state's Industry Minister, Sanghavi's primary objective is to further strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and create large-scale employment opportunities for the youth.

Meetings with Global Industry Leaders

The Gujarat delegation will also hold direct discussions with heads of leading global companies, including AP Moller Maersk, Engie, EDF, Johnson Controls, Sumitomo Group, Linde, SEALSQ, and Tillman Global. These interactions will focus on bringing new technologies to Gujarat, promoting innovation, and building long-term international partnerships. The state government aims to position Gujarat as a key partner in the global value chain.

Showcasing Gujarat's Development Model

Beyond investment promotion, Gujarat will also play an active role in global policy discussions at WEF. Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi will participate as a keynote speaker in several prestigious sessions, presenting Gujarat's development vision. He will speak on themes such as "India in the New Geo-economic Order," "The Power of Sports: From Spectacle to Legacy," energy transition under the "Call to Clean Initiative," water security through "Mission Water," and sustainability, highlighting Gujarat's successful development model on the global stage.

With the clear message "Gujarat - Ready for the World, Where Vision Meets Action," the state government is moving forward with a focused approach to build a strong, future-ready economy through innovation and investment.

According to the Gujarat Government, the World Economic Forum is a crucial platform that shapes the direction of the global economy. Prime Minister PM Modi has also effectively used this platform to establish India as a strong and influential global power. (ANI)