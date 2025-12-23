Gujarat's Alang-Sosiya yard, a global leader in ship recycling, will be a key focus at VGRC 2026. The HKC-compliant facility, accounting for 32% of global recycling, plans to double its capacity and recycle 15,000 ships in the next decade.

The Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard in Gujarat is being positioned as a global benchmark in sustainable maritime practices, as the state prepares to showcase its achievements at the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra in January 2026.

A Four-Decade Journey to Global Leadership

Scheduled to be held in Rajkot from January 10 to 12, the conference will highlight Alang's four-decade journey as one of the world's largest and most trusted ship-recycling hubs. Developed under the guidance of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), Alang today accounts for nearly 32 per cent of global ship recycling, underscoring Gujarat's growing prominence in the international maritime sector.

Pioneering Green Ship Recycling

Since its inception, more than 8,800 ships have been recycled at Alang using systematic and environmentally responsible methods. An impressive 99.95 per cent of materials recovered from ships are reused, reinforcing the yard's credentials as a key pillar of the green economy. All hazardous and non-hazardous waste is handled through scientifically approved disposal systems.

Of 128 operational plots, 115 are compliant with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC), which entered into force in June 2025, thereby earning Alang recognition as a leading green ship recycling centre worldwide.

Advanced Infrastructure and Future Vision

The facility is supported by advanced infrastructure, including a dedicated training institute, a Level-3 multispecialty trauma hospital for workers, and modern waste management systems. The state government has also undertaken a comprehensive master plan for Alang, with an investment of Rs 1,224 crore, aimed at doubling its current recycling capacity from 4.5 million light displacement tonnage (LDT).

Despite global economic headwinds, Alang recycled 113 ships during 2024-25 and has recorded a 13 per cent rise in ship arrivals in the early months of 2025-26, indicating renewed momentum. Building on this, the Government of Gujarat has unveiled an ambitious vision to recycle 15,000 ships over the next decade and expand capacity to 9 million LDT by 2035.

A Comprehensive Maritime Industrial Hub

At VGRC 2026, Alang will be presented not just as a recycling yard but as a comprehensive maritime industrial cluster, offering opportunities across steel, scrap processing, machinery refurbishment, logistics and allied sectors. With investor-friendly policies, modern port infrastructure and a clear long-term growth roadmap, Gujarat aims to position Alang as a cornerstone of global sustainable ship recycling. (ANI)