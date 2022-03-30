Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

The singer's original video has subsequently been deleted from her profile. Dollar notes were scattered around the podium where the artist performed, according to the images. According to sources, she was able to raise $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) for the people of Ukraine.

Following Russia's attack on February 24, various individuals and organisations have taken it upon themselves to raise donations for Ukraine in order to assist the trapped citizens. Gujarati NRIs were the most recent to contribute, organising an event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Geetaben Rabari, a folk singer, performed in front of a large audience. She posted images of her performance on Instagram, coupled with a video of NRIs pouring piles of cash as donations to Ukraine. The singer's original video has subsequently been deleted from her profile. Dollar notes were scattered around the podium where the artist performed, according to the images.

According to sources, she was able to raise $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) for the people of Ukraine.

Also Read: 'It's a tuber, not potato': Guinness World Records confirms, refuses New Zealand couple's application

Also Read: Meet world's oldest person Kane Tanaka from Japan, who is 119-year-old

According to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, the war has displaced more than 10 million Ukrainians, with 3.5 million already exiting the nation and 6.5 million fleeing their homes but remaining in Ukraine.

Billions of dollars will be required to feed and house the refugees, as well as to sustain the nations that are already receiving them.

Also Read | Meet Sufiya Khan, who ran 6,000 km in 110 days, records new Guinness World Record