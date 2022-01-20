  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    K-Rail Silverline project not formally approved yet: Central government informs Kerala HC

    Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu on Thursday informed the Court that a final decision with respect to the project has not yet been taken and that its further consideration is possible only after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is properly examined, financial viability assessed and appraised by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance.

    K-Rail Silverline project not formally approved yet: Central government informs Kerala HC-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 8:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Central government on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that it has not yet formally approved the K-Rail (Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited) Silverline Project. Justice Devan Ramachandran had previously asked the Central government to clarify its stance on the project and whether it had been formally approved or had only received an in-principle nod, Bar and Bench reported.

    Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu on Thursday informed the Court that a final decision with respect to the project has not yet been taken and that its further consideration is possible only after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is properly examined, financial viability assessed and apprised by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance.

    According to Bar and Bench report, the Court recorded that the DPR has been placed by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) before the Railway Board and that the State has been advised by the Board to provide detailed technical documents, such as 'alignment plan, particulars of railway land and private land, crossing over existing railway network, duly depicting affected railway assets through Zonal Railway for detailed examination of the project', so as to arrive at a conclusion.

    The Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the steps taken by the State in relation to the project and seeking to restrain all pre-investment activities including land acquisition.

    K-Rail, Kerala Rail Development Corporation, is a joint venture company of Government of Kerala and Ministry of Railways for the infrastructure development of railways in Kerala. K-Rail undertakes project development works for an identified basket of projects, which will inter-alia include surveys, preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and getting requisite approvals, processing for sanctioning of identified projects and implementation of the sanctioned project.

    The 529.45 km SilverLine corridor connecting Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, with an operating speed of 200kmph, eases the transport between North and South ends of the state and reduces the total travel time to less than 4 hours, compared with the present 10 to 12 hours. The intermediate stations include Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kochi Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 8:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    Ajit Doval turns 77: Nine moments from the master spy's career

    Ajit Doval turns 77: Nine moments from the master spy's career

    Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said drb

    Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said

    Recent Stories

    Guess who Urfi Javed's boyfriend is? He is very popular and not from India RCB

    Guess who Urfi Javed's boyfriend is? He is very popular and not from India

    Dhanush Aishwaryaa divorce: After 3 days of separation, It's still 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram RCB

    Dhanush, Aishwaryaa divorce: After 3 days of separation, It's still 'Aishwaryaa R Dhanush' on Instagram

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: After AAP, Shiv Sena offers support to Utpal Parrikar but with a condition

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    Swedish firm Saab to equip Indian Army, IAF with Anti-Tank 4 rocket launchers

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon