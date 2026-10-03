The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation, under Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi, has launched a drive to renovate toilet blocks at 56 bus stations. The project aims to provide clean, modern facilities, with a new app for passenger complaints.

Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has launched a special drive to provide better and modern facilities at ST bus stations in the state.

Toilet Blocks at 56 Bus Stations to be Renovated

Special drive launched to upgrade toilet blocks at bus stations As part of the drive, toilet blocks at 56 bus stations across the state will be renovated and repaired to ensure clean and basic facilities for passengers, the release said on Saturday.

According to the Gujarat Government, the ST Corporation has undertaken repair and toilet block upgradation works at a total of 56 bus stations across the state. So far, repair work has been completed at 6 bus stations, including Savarkundla, Vansda, Dhandhuka, Umrala, Palitana and Dhasa bus stations. In addition, work is currently in progress at 17 bus stations. The repair work at the remaining 33 bus stations is planned to be completed within the next 8 to 12 months.

Scope of Upgradation and Passenger Focus

The main objective of this special drive is to provide passengers with clean, hygienic and modern facilities. Based on an earlier survey, the ST Corporation prepared a 'Bus Station Basic Facility Upgradation Plan'. Adequate cleanliness and facilities at bus stations are essential for long-distance passengers, women and senior citizens. Keeping these needs in mind, it has been decided to modernise toilet blocks wherever required, said the Gujarat Government.

Under this drive, works such as plumbing, replacement of urinals and WC pans with new ones, replacement of windows and doors, attractive flooring, electrification, a robust drainage system and painting will be undertaken in the toilet blocks.

During this upgradation, keeping women passengers in mind, it is planned to add approximately 25 urinals, 20 general WCs and around 25 women's WCs, depending on the site requirements.

QR Code-based Complaint System

In addition, a QR code-based "Musafir Seva Setu" application will be made operational at all bus stations so that passengers can register infrastructure- or cleanliness-related complaints in real time.

As per the Gujarat Government, the successful implementation of this drive will improve the convenience of daily passengers across the state and make ST bus stations cleaner and more passenger-friendly.