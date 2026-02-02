The Gujarat government will regularise unauthorised possession of Inam lands. Occupants, including heirs and subsequent transferees, can secure rights by paying 20% of the prevailing Jantri value, a move set to benefit many farmers.

Gujarat Govt to Regularise Unauthorised Inam Lands

To regularise unauthorised possession rights of various Inam lands in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister on Monday has taken an important decision where lands that have been re-granted, or are eligible but have not been re-granted, can be easily regularised. According to officials, the regularisation can be done by paying an amount equal to 20% of the prevailing Jantri value of the land as possession charges.

Who Will Benefit from the Decision?

The statement also mentioned that the benefit of this decision will be available to occupants of lands that have been re-granted but where possession charges have not been paid, lands that are eligible for re-grant but could not be re-granted for any reason, and to heirs if they are the holders of such lands. Even in cases where such lands have already been transferred and are currently in the possession of someone else, those occupants will also benefit from this decision, resulting in significant benefits for farmers across the state, the statement further added.

CM Patel on Union Budget

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that the budget for the year 2026-27, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a budget that propels the Reform Express towards Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Responding to the Union Budget, he said that the budget prepared at Kartavya Bhavan focuses on three duties. Of these three duties, the first is to accelerate and sustain economic growth, the second is to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacity. The third duty aligns with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and gives priority to agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, self-help groups, the rural economy, and inclusive development for all. (ANI)