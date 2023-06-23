Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

The incident took place on Friday evening when the three-storey block, which was deemed to be in dilapidated condition by the civic authorities, came crashing down in Sadhna Colony on Ranjeet Sagar Road of Jamnagar.

As many as three people lost their lives and several others were injured on Friday (June 23) after a dilapidated building in Jamnagar, Gujarat collapsed. It is reportedly said that the Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe.

Speaking to reporters, DN Modi, Municipal Commissioner said, "Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. Search and rescue operation underway."

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jaypal Sadiya (35), his wife Mital Sadiya (35) and their son Shivraj (4). The three were brought to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries.

KK Bishnoi, Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Services and Chief Fire Officer of Jamnagar, said five persons escaped unhurt. "Five persons who were in the top storey of the building escaped unhurt," Bishnoi said.

Prem Sukh Delu, the Superintendent of Jamnagar district police said that around a dozen excavators and tractors were pressed in to service to clear the debris and rescue people trapped under the debris. "There are eight to 10 JCB machines at work and firemen are trying hard to rescue those trapped under the rubble. Our dog squad has also been mobilised to look for survivors," Delu said.

The block, which was part of the six residential apartments of Sadhna Colony – an affordable housing scheme constructed by GHB, an arm of the Gujarat government. The affordable housing colony was constructed in 1994-96 and beneficiaries were awarded the flats at a price of Rs 1.26 lakh each.