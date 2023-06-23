Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat: Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar

    The incident took place on Friday evening when the three-storey block, which was deemed to be in dilapidated condition by the civic authorities, came crashing down in Sadhna Colony on Ranjeet Sagar Road of Jamnagar.

    Gujarat Three killed, several injured after dilapidated building collapses in Jamnagar AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

    As many as three people lost their lives and several others were injured on Friday (June 23) after a dilapidated building in Jamnagar, Gujarat collapsed. It is reportedly said that the Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe.

    Speaking to reporters, DN Modi, Municipal Commissioner said, "Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. Search and rescue operation underway." 

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    The incident took place on Friday evening when the three-storey block, which was deemed to be in dilapidated condition by the civic authorities, came crashing down in Sadhna Colony on Ranjeet Sagar Road of Jamnagar.

    According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jaypal Sadiya (35), his wife Mital Sadiya (35) and their son Shivraj (4). The three were brought to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their injuries.

    KK Bishnoi, Director of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Services and Chief Fire Officer of Jamnagar, said five persons escaped unhurt. "Five persons who were in the top storey of the building escaped unhurt," Bishnoi said.

    Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

    Prem Sukh Delu, the Superintendent of Jamnagar district police said that around a dozen excavators and tractors were pressed in to service to clear the debris and rescue people trapped under the debris. "There are eight to 10 JCB machines at work and firemen are trying hard to rescue those trapped under the rubble. Our dog squad has also been mobilised to look for survivors," Delu said.

    The block, which was part of the six residential apartments of Sadhna Colony – an affordable housing scheme constructed by GHB, an arm of the Gujarat government. The affordable housing colony was constructed in 1994-96 and beneficiaries were awarded the flats at a price of Rs 1.26 lakh each.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail anr

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran arrested, released on bail

    Here is how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims AJR

    Here's how PM Modi's Egypt mosque visit holds significance for Indian Dawoodi Bohra Muslims

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    Why Russia, China will see red over India joining Artemis Accords

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India AJR

    NIA files chargesheet against 13 Pakistanis for smuggling weapons, drugs to fund terrorism in India

    Recent Stories

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind ADC

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    Here's why oiling your hair during Monsoons are a must ADC

    Here's why oiling your hair during Monsoons are a must

    PM Modi's US Visit: India US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi AJR

    India, US ties hold potential for impactful global cooperation: PM Modi

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in dark blue plunging-neckline bra (PICTURES) vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in dark blue plunging-neckline bra (PICTURES)

    Is Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon