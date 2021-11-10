  • Facebook
    Gujarat riots: SC adjourns hearing on Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi to November 11

    A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar said the matter would be listed tomorrow, November 11.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:39 PM IST
    The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the final hearing on a petition by Zakia Ahsan Jafri's, the widow of Ehsan Jafri -- the Congress MP murdered in the 2002 Gujarat riots, challenging the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots to tomorrow, November 11.

    Jafri told the SC that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) ignored a mass of evidence and drew conclusions without any investigation in the 2002 Gujarat riots and did not record statements, seize phones, check how bombs were manufactured and straightaway filed closure reports.

    Zakia Jafri, for nearly 20 years, has been continuing her battle for justice. She approached the Supreme Court through a special leave petition challenging the SIT report which ruled out any "larger conspiracy" by high state functionaries in instigating the communal riots following the Godhra massacre.

    Ehsan Jafri was among the 68 people killed at the Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002 -- a day after the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.

