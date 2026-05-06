Gujarat has ranked third nationally in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), securing Rs. 44,041.7 crore between April and December 2025. Ahmedabad district emerged as a major hub, receiving 52% of the state's total FDI.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat is scaling new heights of progress with the vision of Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat. According to the latest figures released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, Gujarat has ranked third in the country in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

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According to the available information, during the nine months from April 2025 to December 2025, Gujarat successfully attracted massive foreign investment worth approximately Rs. 44,041.7 crore. These figures clearly indicate that Gujarat has maintained its position among the top three states in the country and has emerged as a safe and progressive destination for foreign investors.

Ahmedabad Dominates FDI Inflow

During this period, more than half, that is, around 52 per cent of the FDI received in the state, came to the Ahmedabad district alone. Gujarat received investment worth Rs. 24,716 crore in just the three months from October 2025 to December-2025. Out of this, Ahmedabad alone attracted investment worth Rs. 23,699 crore, indicating that the city has emerged as a world-class business hub. Gandhinagar ranked second with an investment worth Rs. 590 crore. GIFT City, located in Gandhinagar, is playing a significant catalytic role in attracting foreign investment to the state.

Besides this, districts including Kheda, Kutch, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Rajkot, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Anand, and Navsari have also succeeded in attracting foreign investment.

Gujarat's Consistent FDI Performance

Notably, Gujarat has received foreign investment worth Rs. 3,91,613 crore during the 25 years from April 2000 to December-2025, which accounts for more than 15 per cent of the total foreign investment received in the country.

Future Growth and Key Sectors

Due to infrastructure development initiatives undertaken by the state government and projects such as GIFT City and Dholera SIR, there is strong potential for this investment to increase further in the coming years. Due to the state government's investor-friendly policies, investors have shown special interest in future-oriented sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, data centres, pharmaceuticals, and defence.

Investor-Friendly Policies Drive Growth

Industry leaders are also appreciating Gujarat's proactive government policies. Owing to robust infrastructure and ease of doing business, major opportunities have emerged not only in traditional sectors but also in sunrise sectors across the state. The Gujarat Government remains committed to sustaining this momentum and achieving the top rank in FDI inflows in the future. The investment-friendly environment and new industrial policies in the state are expected to generate greater employment opportunities in the coming days and take the state's economy to new heights. (ANI)