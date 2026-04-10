A 3.5-year-old Labrador named 'Check' from Gujarat's Anand district police won a gold and a bronze medal at the 69th All India Police Duty Meet in Nagpur. This victory marks a significant achievement for the Gujarat Police after a 16-year gap.

A three-and-a-half-year-old Labrador named 'Check', part of the Anand district police dog squad, has brought recognition to Gujarat Police by winning one gold and one bronze medal at the 69th All India Police Duty Meet Championship 2025-26, held recently in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The 69th edition, held in Nagpur (March-April 2026), showcased police K9 squads, forensic experts, and personnel from across the country. Events highlighted explosive and narcotics detection, tracking, agility, and obedience, celebrating the dedication of trained canines, according to a release.

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DGP Congratulates Winning Team

This was a proud moment for Gujarat Police, as a state police dog won two awards, including one gold, at the national-level Police Duty Meet after a gap of 16 years. On Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao met the dog, his handler Ramesh Khant, and police dog training consultant Colonel Chandan Singh Rathore at Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar and congratulated them on the remarkable achievement.

Stellar Performance at National Competition

According to police officials, a total of six dogs from the Gujarat Police participated in three different competition categories, with two dogs competing in each category: tracking, explosive detection, and narcotics detection. "Our dog Check won a gold medal in the tracking category and also secured a bronze medal in the overall tracking category. This is truly a proud moment for Gujarat Police, as we put in strenuous efforts to achieve this feat," said Chandan Singh Rathore, dog training consultant with Gujarat Police.

A total of 45 dogs from different state police forces and paramilitary units participated in the tracking category event, in which Gujarat Police dog 'Check' emerged as a gold medallist. Over 200 dogs from different state police and paramilitary forces took part in various categories during the event.

Rigorous Preparation for the Championship

Prior to this national competition, Gujarat Police had begun preparations well in advance and put in sustained efforts to secure a medal, as per the release. To prepare for the national event, a special state-level competition of police dogs was organised a few months ago under the instructions and guidance of Director General of Police (Training), Neerja Gotru.

"The selected dogs were given specialised training, placed under a rigorous training schedule, and provided proper care. Nine dogs were shortlisted for the national championship, of which six participated in different events," said a senior police officer.

Gujarat's K9 Force

According to police, there are around 160 police dogs across various districts, trained to carry out different tasks for investigations, including explosive detection, narcotics detection, crime tracking, alcohol detection, and even assault operations. (ANI)