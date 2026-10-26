Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi expects major investments in Gujarat's semiconductor and textile sectors following successful business meetings with industrial leaders in Japan and South Korea ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Gujarat Eyes Global Investment Following Ministerial Tour

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 26 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the state expects significant new investment following his visits to Japan and South Korea, where meetings were held with industrialists and investors ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Sanghavi arrived at Ahmedabad Airport on Sunday after concluding his visits to East-Asian countries. "The visit included key meetings aimed at attracting foreign investment ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Meetings were held with industrialists and investors in the Japanese cities of Osaka, Kobe, and Tokyo. Discussions also took place with various industrial sectors in the South Korean cities of Daegu and Seoul.” Sanghavi said.

Sanghavi said discussions during the visits focused on investment opportunities in the semiconductor, automobile, engineering and textile sectors, with positive cooperation from industries, law firms and consultants in both countries. “Talks focused on investment opportunities within the semiconductor, automobile, engineering, and textile sectors. Positive cooperation was received from industries, law firms, and consultants in both Japan and South Korea,” Sanghavi said. He added that representatives from Japan and South Korea were expected to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. “Representatives from both nations are expected to attend the Vibrant Gujarat summit,” he said.

Strategic Outreach to Global Textile Leaders

Meanwhile, a high-level Gujarat delegation visiting South Korea held a meeting with leading global textile company Youngone Corporation in Daegu. The meeting was attended by senior company officials, including its President, Jae-young Park. Youngone Corporation is a leading global company in outdoor sportswear, performance apparel, and textile manufacturing, employing around 100,000 people worldwide. It is also a major producer of high-quality fabrics and synthetic materials.

Promoting Investment in PM MITRA Textile Park

During the meeting, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi invited Youngone Corporation to invest in Gujarat and establish joint ventures in the state. He highlighted that Gujarat accounts for nearly one-third of India’s man-made fibre production and offers a complete textile value chain, from cotton production to ready-made garments. Sanghavi also highlighted the investment opportunities for global companies like Youngone Corporation at the PM MITRA Textile Park, being developed across 1,142 acres in Navsari. He noted that Gujarat’s industry-friendly policies, port infrastructure, and strong logistics connectivity offer significant advantages for investors. He also invited the company’s representatives to attend the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and visit Gujarat’s textile clusters. (ANI)

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