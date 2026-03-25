Gujarat Assembly passes the UCC Bill, 2026, becoming the second state after Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel hailed it as a historic step towards equality and a uniform law for all citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in Gujarat, calling it a historic step towards ensuring equality for all citizens in the country.

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Amit Shah Hails 'Historic' UCC Bill in Gujarat

In a post on X, the Union Home Minister reaffirmed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) long-standing commitment to a uniform law for all citizens. "It has been the BJP's resolve since its inception that there should be a uniform law for every citizen in the country. Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP's state governments are continuously moving forward in this direction. I am delighted that after Uttarakhand, Gujarat has now also accomplished the historic task of passing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, thereby demonstrating its commitment," Shah said.

He further congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and all the legislators who supported the bill. "For this, I congratulate Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrapbjp and all the legislators who supported this bill," Shah said.

"The country should be run not on the basis of appeasement, but through equal laws for all citizens--this is both our priority and our resolve," he added.

देश में हर नागरिक के लिए एक समान कानून हो, यह भाजपा का स्थापना से ही संकल्प रहा है। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा की राज्य सरकारें इस दिशा में निरंतर आगे बढ़ रही हैं। मुझे हर्ष है कि उत्तराखंड के बाद अब गुजरात ने भी समान नागरिक संहिता (UCC) विधेयक पारित करने का ऐतिहासिक कार्य कर… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 25, 2026

CM Patel on Bill's Impact on Equality and Development

Earlier, Bhupendra Patel congratulated all the representatives of the State Assembly and the citizens of Gujarat following the passage of the UCC Bill. In a tweet, Patel celebrated the landmark achievement, calling it a historic moment for both Gujarat and the nation.

ગુજરાત વિધાનસભામાં સમાન નાગરિક સંહિતા (UCC) વિધેયક બહુમતીથી પસાર થવા બદલ રાજ્યના સૌ જનપ્રતિનિધિઓ અને સૌ નાગરિકોને અભિનંદન પાઠવું છું. ગુજરાત અને દેશ માટે આ એક ઐતિહાસિક ક્ષણ છે. આ સાથે જ ગુજરાત UCC લાગુ કરનારૂ દેશનું બીજું રાજ્ય બન્યું છે. સમાન નાગરિક સંહિતાના અમલના લીધે… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) March 24, 2026

"I congratulate all the representatives of the State Assembly and all the citizens of Gujarat on the passing of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by a majority vote. This marks a historic moment for both Gujarat and the nation," Patel wrote.

Uniform Framework and Equal Rights

With the passage of the UCC Bill, 2026, Gujarat becomes the second state in India to implement a uniform legal framework for all its citizens. The move aims to bring uniformity across personal laws related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, regardless of religion or community.

"The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will establish a common legal framework for all religions and communities within the state regarding matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption," Patel continued in his tweet.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the importance of equal rights for women across all religions and castes. "It will ensure that women across all religions and castes are accorded equal rights, thereby further strengthening their dignity and security," he added.

Inclusive Process and Vision for Future

The implementation of the UCC in Gujarat has been a careful and inclusive process. "Special care has been taken to ensure that no community faces any form of discrimination or injustice," Patel said.

A high-level committee chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai played a crucial role in the implementation process. The committee's final report, which included a detailed study of relevant issues and extensive public consultations, was submitted to the state government. "This report involved a detailed study of all pertinent issues; the draft of the bill was formulated after visiting various districts across the state, gathering public opinion, and engaging in extensive public consultations," Patel explained.

Expressing confidence in the positive impact of the UCC, Patel said, "I am fully confident that the implementation of the UCC will further strengthen the social fabric of the state. It will foster a more conducive environment for development for people belonging to all sections of society and every community."

Patel concluded his tweet with a forward-looking statement, linking Gujarat's success to the broader national goal of progress. "By building a 'Developed Gujarat,' we will be able to accelerate our progress toward realising the vision of a 'Developed India'--a dream articulated by our Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi."

The Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill by a majority vote, making it the second state in India, after Uttarakhand, to implement the legislation. (ANI)