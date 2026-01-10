Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani, with his family, offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev temple. He participated in a 72-hour 'Omkar jap' organized by Rishikumars as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv to promote ancient Indian culture.

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev on Saturday. He also sat on the Somnath temple premises and chanted the Omkar with devotion, joined by his family.

72-hour 'Omkar Jap' Under Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a 72-hour continuous "Omkar jap" is being organised by Rishikumars in the sacred premises of Shri Somnath Mahadev temple.

Through this spiritual ritual organised under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a new direction is being given to India's ancient culture, faith, and the spirit of national self-respect.

Notably, the large participation of devotees is enhancing the spiritual significance of Somnath. (ANI)