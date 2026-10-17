Gujarat government launches a global investment outreach for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2027). Delegations will visit 22 countries and hold roadshows in 8 Indian cities to attract investors for the summit in January 2027.

The Government of Gujarat has launched an investment outreach campaign ahead of the 11th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS 2027). According to an official release, through October and November 2026, high-level delegations will visit 22 countries, while roadshows will be held in eight cities across India. The summit, themed ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’, will be held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, from 10th to 12th January 2027. The nodal agency is the Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Government of Gujarat.

This phase builds on the outreach that began in August 2026. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel led a high-level delegation to the United States and Canada, meeting technology leaders, investors and industry bodies in San Francisco, Washington DC and Toronto.

A Platform of Global Trust and Growth

At the curtain-raiser event of VGGS 2027 held in New Delhi on August 30th, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, expressed that the Summit, initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become a symbol of global investors’ trust and a platform for knowledge sharing and Gujarat has proven its strength in all kinds of industries. From pioneering new-age technologies to leading future industries, Gujarat is building tomorrow today, and VGGS 2027 will power all seven streams of the Prime Minister’s Sapta-Dhara vision that it brings together science, technology and enterprise to strengthen livelihoods, food and energy security and create new opportunities for youth, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi asserted that from semiconductors to ports, Gujarat has become the first choice of investors, reflecting 25 years of trust, and that every rupee invested in the state is secure and assured of appropriate returns.

At the roadshow held in Mumbai to promote VGGS-2027, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel called upon industrialists and investors from India and abroad to “Come to Gujarat – Grow in Gujarat – Grow with Gujarat.”

"The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, the flagship biennial investment summit, was initiated, conceptualised, and established in 2003 by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat. In over a decade of its establishment, the Summit has brought together heads of state, global CEOs, policymakers, institutions and investors to build partnerships for Gujarat and India’s growth," he said.

Global Outreach Campaign

A focused outreach is underway across 22 countries, where the delegations will visit Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique. In each country, they will hold sector-specific roundtables and one-on-one meetings with leading companies, institutional investors and industry bodies, and invite business leaders to attend VGGS 2027 in January.

During these visits, delegations will engage with multinational corporations, investors, government agencies, chambers of commerce, trade associations, innovation ecosystems and members of the Indian diaspora.

Gujarat: A Preferred Investment Destination

These interactions will promote participation in the Summit and showcase how India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements, including those with the UAE, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the EFTA nations and the European Union, is creating new avenues for trade and investment. Gujarat stands out as the preferred destination to capitalise on these opportunities.

The state offers India’s largest port capacity and a strategic coastline facing key global trade routes, world-class industrial parks and corridors such as Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Dholera, GIFT City as India’s international financial services hub, a fast-growing semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, leadership in renewable energy, and a stable, investor-friendly policy environment backed by efficient single-window governance.

Focus on Sunrise Sectors

The idea behind these outreach activities is to reinstate the fact that Gujarat has evolved into one of the globally acclaimed platforms that brings together government, businesses, innovators, investors and thought leaders to shape the future of growth. This edition gives special emphasis to sunrise sectors: semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence, fintech, the green energy ecosystem, data centres and space technologies. Gujarat already has a strong base in several of these.

Semiconductors

According to the press release, in semiconductors, Gujarat has become India’s busiest semiconductor cluster. Micron’s assembly and test facility was inaugurated in February and Kaynes Semicon’s OSAT unit in March, and the CG Power–Renesas OSAT project is under way. At Dholera, Tata Electronics is building India’s first commercial semiconductor fab with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), with Dutch ASML as an equipment and technology partner.

Fintech and Data Centres

In Fintech and data centres, GIFT City, India’s first International Financial Services Centre, is the anchor. More than 1,000 entities operate here, employing over 20,000 people, and it hosts 38 banks with a combined asset base of USD 100 billion. A unified regulator, IFSCA, single-window clearances and plug-and-play infrastructure make set-up seamless. Its utility tunnel, City Command & Control Centre and India’s first district cooling system give fintech and data centre investors a ready-made, future-ready base.

Green Energy

In Green energy, the Khavda renewable energy park in Kutch is among the largest in the world. Spread across more than 72,000 hectares, the 37 GW solar-wind hybrid park will be able to power nearly 18 million homes once complete. Gujarat’s broader clean energy base is equally strong: according to MNRE, the state’s installed renewable energy capacity stood at 52.61 GW, contributing ~18% to the total renewable energy installed capacity of India.

Domestic Roadshows and Summit Legacy

VGGS 2027 will aim to turn these anchor investments into complete ecosystems by drawing in suppliers, technology partners and skilled talent.

Alongside the international visits, roadshows in Guwahati, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Jaipur will reach Indian and multinational companies based in those regions. Roadshows like these, held in past editions, have been a key reason Gujarat became one of India’s preferred investment destinations.

Vibrant Gujarat was launched in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat. The first edition had about 100 participants. It has since grown into one of the world’s leading investment summits. The 10th edition, held in January 2024, brought in more than 61,000 delegates from over 140 countries and more than 30 partner countries. VGGS 2027 aims to go further in scale, participation and economic stimulus. (ANI)