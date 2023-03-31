Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal

    The bench comprising Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging CIC's order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it.

    Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    The Gujarat High Court on Friday (March 31) quashed 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Gujarat University to provide "information regarding degrees in the name of Narendra Damodar Modi" to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

    The bench comprising Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging CIC's order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it. It should be noted that the Judgment in the matter was reserved on February 9 after hearing the concerned parties extensively.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    According to reports, PM Modi achieved his bachelor's degree from Gujarat University in 1978 and his master's degree from Delhi University in 1983.

    In a hearing last month, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the university, argued that while there was nothing to hide, the institution could not be forced to disclose the information.

    The court also refused to stay the order on Friday upon request from CM Kejriwal's counsel, senior advocate Percy Kavina and advocate Aum Kotwal, and also recorded that the court has rejected Kejriwal's counsel's request to be heard on the aspects of costs imposed since the same was not heard at the time of arguments.

    Also read: Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested AJR

    Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    Shocking Govt official commits twin murder in Kerala; Here's what we know anr

    Shocking! Kerala man hacks mother-in-law to death, attempts to kill self after stabbing wife

    Indore temple tragedy MP CM orders officials to find out wells, stepwells having constructions on them gcw

    Indore temple tragedy: MP CM orders officials to find out wells, stepwells having constructions on them

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal AJR

    Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat Vadodara gcw

    At least 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat's Vadodara

    Recent Stories

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023 check details gcw

    Apple will not be announcing mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023?

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrives with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding? RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrive with Malti Marie in Mumbai to attend Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

    Bengaluru Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested AJR

    Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dashing in new song 'Bathukamma' from the film, SEE PICTURES vma

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan looks dashing in new song 'Bathukamma' from the film, SEE PICTURES

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon