Gujarat HC sets aside CIC order to furnish PM Modi's degree certificate; imposes Rs 25k on Arvind Kejriwal

The bench comprising Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging CIC's order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday (March 31) quashed 2016 order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing the Gujarat University to provide "information regarding degrees in the name of Narendra Damodar Modi" to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The bench comprising Justice Biren Vaishnav allowed the appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging CIC's order on the ground that the same was passed without serving notice to it. It should be noted that the Judgment in the matter was reserved on February 9 after hearing the concerned parties extensively.

Also read: Bengaluru: Woman gang-raped in a moving car in Koramangala; all 4 accused arrested

According to reports, PM Modi achieved his bachelor's degree from Gujarat University in 1978 and his master's degree from Delhi University in 1983.

In a hearing last month, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the university, argued that while there was nothing to hide, the institution could not be forced to disclose the information.

The court also refused to stay the order on Friday upon request from CM Kejriwal's counsel, senior advocate Percy Kavina and advocate Aum Kotwal, and also recorded that the court has rejected Kejriwal's counsel's request to be heard on the aspects of costs imposed since the same was not heard at the time of arguments.

Also read: Bhagwant Mann's daughter threatened by pro-Khalistan elements in United States, claims Swati Maliwal