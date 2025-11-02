Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel says unseasonal rains have caused extensive crop damage. He has directed officials to survey the losses and assured farmers of full government support, with a relief and assistance package to be announced soon.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has stated that the unseasonal rains that occurred over the past few days in various districts of the state have caused extensive damage to standing crops, according to a release from the CMO. During this unexpected natural calamity, the State Government stands firmly with the farmers with full sensitivity and support.

CM Assures Swift Action and Support

CM, in a post on his social media account X, said, "Ministers of the state have personally visited various affected areas to understand the condition of the farmers. The administration has very swiftly initiated the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard." He further stated that, giving top priority to the welfare of farmers, the State Government will soon announce a relief and assistance package to help farmers recover from this loss.

Government Reaffirms Farmer-Centric Approach

Earlier on Saturday, CM Patel expressed deep concern over the damage caused to crops by the recent unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions across the state and has directed the government to extend complete support to farmers during this difficult time. This year, the state witnessed unseasonal rainfall under unusual circumstances, resulting in extensive damage to standing crops. In response, the state government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a farmer-centric approach and is determined to extend all possible assistance to the farmers.

Additionally, the state has not witnessed such unseasonal rainfall in over two decades. In these exceptional circumstances, where farmers have endured considerable losses due to this year's rains, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, is committed to carrying out an immediate assessment of the damage and providing the most compassionate and comprehensive assistance to the farmers.

CM Patel, taking note of the unseasonal rainfall and its extensive impact under these rare and exceptional circumstances, directed that utmost priority be given to safeguarding the interests of the state's farmers. (ANI)