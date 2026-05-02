Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel allocated Rs 7.50 crore for development works in Surat during the state-level Gujarat Gaurav Diwas-2026 celebration. Cheques were presented for city and rural development at the event attended by state dignitaries.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel allocated Rs 7.50 crore for development works in Surat city and district during the state-level celebration of Gujarat Gaurav Diwas-2026 held at Dumas Sea Face on Friday, according to a press release.

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The grand cultural programme titled "Gauravvanti Gujarat, Virasat thi Vikas" was organised under the chairmanship of Governor Acharya Devvrat and attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi along with other dignitaries.

The release said the event was attended by Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vagahani, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of State for Health Praful Panseriya, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Purnesh Modi, Member of Parliament Mukesh Dalal, and MLAs.

For the development works of Surat city and district, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 7.50 crore. Accordingly, cheques of Rs 2.50 crore each were presented to District Collector Dr. Saurabh Paridhi, Municipal Commissioner Dr. M. Nagarajan for city development, and District Development Officer Shivani Goyal for rural development, the release said.

Governor Applauds Gujarat's Transformation

On this occasion, Governor Acharya Devvrat praised Gujarat's development journey, stating that a state which once struggled for water and basic facilities has today become the number one in the country due to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the hard work of its people.

Recalling the past, he said that after separation from Maharashtra, Gujarat faced a severe drinking water crisis, with authorities distributing water by train and managing conflicts, the release stated.

"The state also lacked basic infrastructure like industries, roads, and electricity. However, due to the tireless efforts of Gujaratis and the people-centric policies introduced by Narendra Modi as Chief Minister, Gujarat has transformed remarkably today," he said.

He said that Gujarat is now leading in advanced sectors like semiconductors and aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara. Highlighting Surat's contribution, Governor said that the people of Surat have not only transformed their city but have the ability to bring change wherever they live across the world. He added that Surat's diamond and textile industries have given India a strong global identity. He urged citizens to take Gujarat to greater heights by combining values, spirituality, and development, and by contributing to nation-building through hard work, the release added.

CM Patel on Gujarat's Growth

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Gujarat, formed as a separate state on 1 May 1960 after its separation from the erstwhile Bombay State, initially lacked infrastructure, but due to the skills, wisdom, and hard work of its people, it has become a symbol of progress.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has emerged as the country's growth engine and a global role model of development, with rapid progress since 2001, and noted that the tradition of celebrating national festivals at district headquarters has strengthened public participation in governance and connected people with the development process," he added.

Praising Surat's development journey, the Chief Minister said that today Surat holds a place of pride worldwide due to its diamond and textile industries. Multinational companies in Hazira, the Diamond Bourse, and Gems and Jewellery Park have transformed Surat. Along with securing top ranks in cleanliness surveys, Surat has gained a unique identity as the 'City of Bridges' with a network of 123 bridges. Extending greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 66th State-level Gujarat Gaurav Diwas celebration in Surat, he said that as a symbol of green growth, Surat has shown a new direction to the country by adopting 100 per cent electric buses and a circular water economy model. Surat and its citizens will lead in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Gujarat' to realise the Prime Minister's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

Deputy CM’s Address to Citizens

The release also stated that Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated citizens and said that due to the hard work and efforts of every Gujarati, the state has become a leading one in the country, adding that the government and people are working together as 'Team Gujarat', driving development at a rapid pace.

Emphasising on cleanliness, he said that Gujarat's cities are among the cleanest in the country, and it is the responsibility of citizens to maintain this. He urged people not to litter and to use dustbins to ease the burden on sanitation workers. He stated that protecting public properties and tourist sites is a moral duty and appealing to preserve the modern facilities at Dumas beach. He emphasised that citizens must stay fit for Gujarat to progress, advising reduced use of oil and sugar for better health, it added.

Thanking the public for their overwhelming support in local self-government elections, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed confidence and said, "Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the state government team will take Gujarat to new heights of development with public participation."

Gujarat Garima Awards Presented

As per the release, 'Gujarat Garima Awards' were presented to distinguished individuals by the Governor and the Chief Minister. Eminent personalities who enhanced the district's pride were also honoured. Additionally, two books showcasing the development journey of Surat district, "Vikas Vatika" and a "Coffee Table" book, were released.

Honoured Personalities

The release further added that on the occasion, distinguished individuals who brought pride to the district and the state were honoured with Garima Awards by the Chief Minister. These included Bharat Kantilal Salvi for arts, Hasmukh Dave for social service, Dr. Dhaval Nayak for medical service, Bakulaben Patel for sports, and Hetvi Khimsuriya for excellence in sports and arts, who were conferred the Gujarat Garima Award-2026. In addition, Padma Shri awardees and eminent personalities from Surat district, including Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia, Nileshbhai Mandlewala, Dr. Kanubhai Tailor, Yazdi Karanjia, Mathurbhai Savani, as well as other distinguished individuals, Niranjanaben Kalarthi, Mohammed Vania, Manav Thakkar, and family members of Harmit Desai, were honoured.

Cultural Showcase

The 50-minute event showcased the state's art and culture, with over 250 artists presenting Surat's journey from its past to present development through a theatrical performance enhanced by light and sound, the release added. (ANI)