Gujarat: Five dead as bus carrying 48 passengers falls into 130-foot gorge near Saputara

Five people have died after a bus carrying 48 passengers plunged into a 130-foot deep gorge near Saputara in Dang district, Gujarat, on Sunday morning.

Five people have died after the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 130-foot deep gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat on Sunday (Feb 01) morning, state police said. The bus was carrying 48 passengers, and all the injured have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The incident occurred between 4 am and 4:15 AM, about 2.5 kilometres away from Saputara.

Speaking to ANI, Dang Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Patil provided details of the mishap. "At 4-4.15 am today, a luxury bus that had around 48 passengers, fell into 1 30-feet deep gorge allegedly due to the negligence of the driver, 2.5 km away from Saputara."

"Five of the 48 passengers died...Others have been brought to the hospital for treatment. Their medical treatment is underway...All passengers have been rescued from the gorge," he said.

Latest Videos