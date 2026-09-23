Students of Virsoda Anupam Primary School in Gujarat's Mehsana have achieved sporting success despite limited resources. Local farmers helped create practice grounds, leading to students winning 138 medals at various levels between 2023 and 2026.

In Gujarat’s Mehsana district, students of Virsoda Anupam Primary School have turned limited resources into sporting success, with support from local farmers helping create practice grounds for the students. Two farmland plots were levelled with the support of farmers and converted into practice grounds. The initiative has helped students excel in sports, winning a total of 138 medals between 2023 and 2026.

Student Voices on School Support

Student Jaydeep Rawal said teachers at the school encourage students in academics as well as sports and provide them opportunities to develop their skills. “In my school, my teacher teaches us computers, games and also helps us make good use of the library. If a student gets good marks in my school, they are encouraged to move ahead and do better. I want to move forward happily and represent my country through sports,” Rawal said.

Student Ratika Jala said teachers at the school provide support whenever students face difficulties and that the school offers facilities for both studies and sports. “Whenever I face any difficulty, my teacher and class teacher always support me. At school, we have all the facilities for playing, studying and having meals,” Jala said.

A Record of Sporting Excellence

Sports has also become an important part of the students’ overall development. Between 2023 and 2026, students of the school won 56 gold, 40 silver and 42 bronze medals at various levels, taking their total medal tally to 138.

Principal of Virsoda Anupam Primary School, Hashmukhbhai Chaudhari, said the school has maintained the top position in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) for three consecutive years. “In SGFI, we have remained in the first position for three consecutive years. We have encouraged our students by providing them with good education and motivating them to participate in athletics. Our students have made our school and village proud at the district, state and local levels,” Chaudhari said.

Balancing Academics and Athletics

The school’s focus on sports has also been accompanied by academic achievement. A total of 54 students secured merit positions in the CET and Gyan Sadhana examinations.

The school’s experience highlights how community support, access to sports facilities and a focus on education are helping students in rural Gujarat pursue both academic and sporting opportunities. (ANI)