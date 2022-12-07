Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Results on December 8; here's how to track live counting

    The election was held in two phases for a total of 183 seats. The main competitors in the race are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its traditional opposition, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Once the counting is completed, the results will be announced in the evening.

    Gujarat Election 2022: Results on December 8; Here's how to track live counting - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 8:32 PM IST

    The much-awaited result of the Gujarat assembly elections, which were held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, will be announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The vote counting will begin at 8:00 am at 37 counting centres covering Gujarat's 182 Assembly seats. The exit polls predict a landslide victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with more than 100-plus seats, higher than it did in the previous election. In 2017, the BJP won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77. 

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: know the vote counting date and time
    The Election Commission (EC) will begin the vote counting at 8:00 am on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and will continue until all votes have been counted.

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: know when and where to watch
    The Election Commission (EC) will release the result on its official website, eci.gov.in. You can also track the live votes counting on multiple news channels. 

    Gujarat Exit Polls 2022: know what the exit polls predicted 
    Following several exit polls announced on Monday, the ruling BJP is on track to win the state for the seventh time in a row. India Today's-Axis My India predicts 129-151 seats with more than 46 per cent votes. If this figure holds true, the saffron party will have won the biggest victory in Gujarat's history.

    The Congress, which improved its number last time, is expected to lose ground this time, winning only 16-30 seats. According to Axis My India, the AAP is expected to win 9-21 seats with a 20 per cent vote share.

    Also, Today's Chanakya made a similar prediction for Gujarat. According to Today's Chanakya, the saffron party will get 150 seats, while the Congress will get 19 and 11. Other predictions for the BJP range from 110 to 148 seats. The Congress can only get 61, while the AAP can only get 21.

    The first phase of voting was held on December 1, covering 89 seats, and the second phase was held on December 5, covering 93 seats. Only the political party with a minimum of 92 seats in the state legislature will be declared the winner of the much-awaited Gujarat Assembly election. 

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 8:40 PM IST
