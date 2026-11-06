A Gujarat delegation led by Minister Arjun Modhwadia visited Singapore and South Korea to promote the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027, focusing on investment in sectors like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and advanced manufacturing.

Gujarat Delegation Promotes Vibrant Summit 2027

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 6 (ANI): As part of preparations for the 11th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027, to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2027, a high-level delegation led by Arjun Modhwadia, Minister of Forests and Environment, Climate Change, Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, visited Singapore and South Korea from October 19 to 26. According to the Gujarat Government, the main objective of the visit was to present the state as the best destination for global investment, strengthen business partnerships, and invite global companies to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

The delegation to Singapore and South Korea included P. Bharathi (IAS), Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (Nodal Officer for the delegation); Adra Agarwal (IAS), Secretary, Planning Department; Wasim Mansuri, Joint Director (IT), DST; and Nisarg Acharya, AVP (Business Operations), GIFT City. Representatives of the Gujarat State Electronics Mission, FICCI and KPMG also joined the delegation.

Focus Sectors and Strategic Engagements

In the Gujarat delegation’s business meetings, the focus was on sectors such as semiconductors, water and wastewater management, digital technology, healthcare, agriculture and food processing, green hydrogen, interiors and furniture, infrastructure, maritime services and advanced manufacturing. Many companies expressed interest in investing in Gujarat, technology partnerships, business expansion and starting pilot projects.

Singapore Visit Highlights

During the Singapore visit, the delegation took part in a total of 20 meetings, comprising 9 one-to-one business meetings, 2 government-to-government (G2G) meetings, 5 roundtable meetings and 4 site visits. The Gujarat Government delegation met Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore and held discussions with H.E. Dr. Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, further strengthening bilateral economic relations.

Led by Hon’ble Minister Shri Arjun Modhwadia, the Gujarat Government delegation held a series of roundtable meetings and stakeholder interactions in Singapore. Fruitful discussions were held with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI), ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP), The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Singapore Chapter, and members of the Singapore Gujarati Society (SGS) to explore business, investment, and collaboration opportunities across key sectors.

The Gujarat Government delegation visited the Micron Semiconductor facility, Global Tech Solutions, the ASMPT Yishun facility and A*STAR Fusionopolis, and gained insights into their advanced technologies, global best practices, and research capabilities. The key companies with which meetings were held under the leadership of Hon'ble Minister Shri Arjun Modhwadia included Redwood Interior Pte. Ltd., Autodesk, Guardant AMEA, Keppel Infrastructure, Itochu Corporation, Agrocorp International, SMIT Salvage, and De Nora Water Technologies.

Among the key investment prospects emerging from the visit, Bharat SemiTech expressed interest in establishing a semiconductor equipment manufacturing facility in Sanand with a proposed investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore, further strengthening Gujarat's position as India's leading semiconductor destination.

South Korea Visit Highlights

Following the Singapore visit, the delegation proceeded to South Korea, where it undertook 25 engagements, comprising 15 one-to-one business meetings, three roundtable meetings, and seven site visits. The delegation visited key sites such as HJ Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, Hanyang Engineering, GnBS Eco, the Gachon University MRI Research Centre, the Dawon Medax BNCT Centre and Seoul Semiconductor.

In South Korea, discussions were held with companies in the fields of semiconductors, display technology, data centres, shipbuilding, chemicals, biotechnology, clean energy, robotics, agritech and industrial infrastructure on investment in Gujarat, technology partnerships, manufacturing expansion, R&D and collaboration opportunities. Some companies expressed interest in future investments, joint ventures, pilot projects and manufacturing facilities.

In the discussions with the companies, emphasis was placed on opportunities for collaboration in semiconductors, shipbuilding, advanced manufacturing, digital technology, biotechnology and skill development. Under Arjun Modhwadia, the Gujarat Government delegation held meetings with leading South Korean companies and industry organizations, including Hanwha Maritime Services Division, Daesun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd., Busan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI), TES Co. Ltd., EYEQ Lab, TEMC, APS Innovation Co., Ltd., Silicon Display Co., Ltd., Dongwoo Fine-Chem, LAMKO Co. Ltd., Nova Data Center, HD Hyundai, CORESTEMCHEMON, MagneX MS Inc., and TagHive, to explore investment, technology collaboration, and business opportunities across sectors such as semiconductors, shipbuilding, maritime services, advanced manufacturing, data centres, and biotechnology in Gujarat.

During interactions with South Korean companies, it was suggested that the Government of Gujarat appoint a dedicated Single Point of Contact (SPOC) to facilitate investor engagement and provide project-related support to South Korean companies.

Conclusion

The eight-day outreach programme successfully showcased Gujarat's strengths as a preferred global investment destination and generated strong interest from leading companies and industry organisations in Singapore and South Korea. The engagements across semiconductors, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, healthcare, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing are expected to translate into strategic partnerships, technology collaborations, and significant investment opportunities in the lead-up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027. (ANI)

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