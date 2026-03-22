Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched 24 development projects worth over Rs 707 crore in Amreli. He inaugurated a massive agricultural shed and highlighted MoUs worth Rs 36,000 crore signed for the district, aiming for balanced regional growth.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday dedicated and laid the foundation stone for a total of 24 development projects worth over Rs 707 crore in Amreli district, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public welfare.

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According to a press release issued by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, of these, 14 projects worth Rs 681.78 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stones were laid for 10 projects worth Rs 25.23 crore.

Addressing a large public gathering at the Amreli Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Chief Minister Patel also inaugurated a massive "Virat" agricultural shed, constructed for Rs 12 crore over two lakh square feet, to protect farmers' produce.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government would provide adequate financial support for the district's development, emphasising the need for systematic planning and high-quality execution of projects.

Renewed Industrial Development Momentum

The release said CM Patel highlighted that Amreli is witnessing renewed momentum in industrial development, adding that during the recent Saurashtra Regional Vibrant Summit, MoUs worth around Rs 36,000 crore were signed for various projects in the district. A new GIDC has also been approved.

Focus on Inclusive and Balanced Growth

The Chief Minister noted that coordinated efforts by public representatives have enabled the simultaneous launch of multiple projects. "He stressed the importance of inclusive development, ensuring that even the most remote populations are integrated into the mainstream. He also underlined the need to extend urban-level facilities to rural areas, thereby ensuring balanced regional growth," the release said.

Proactive Planning and Financial Management

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said Gujarat has emerged as a leader in financial management, ensuring that no development project is stalled due to lack of funds, the release stated. He added that proactive planning is underway to prevent future water scarcity, with initiatives such as the 'Catch the Rain' campaign and dedicated grants of Rs 50 lakh annually to MLAs for rainwater harvesting projects.

State Government's Support for Amreli

As per the release, Minister of State for Energy and Law, Kaushik Vekariya, said the state government has generously supported Amreli's development. He noted that additional funding has been approved for the Amreli riverfront project, increasing its allocation from Rs 50 crore to Rs 70 crore.

Development Journey and Water Management Initiatives

MLA from Nikol, Jagdish Vishwakarma, who attended the event at Amreli APMC, highlighted the ongoing, uninterrupted journey of development initiated by Prime Minister Modi and further advanced by the Chief Minister. He elaborated on how the long-standing challenges of water scarcity and irrigation in the Saurashtra region have been addressed through major development initiatives.

SAUNI Yojana's Impact

"Under the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana, Narmada waters have now reached households across Saurashtra through an extensive canal network and pipeline system, significantly benefiting women and families. As part of these efforts, more than one lakh check dams have been constructed across the region," Vishwakarma said.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

He further noted that under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, gas connections have been provided to over 10 crore women across the country, improving their health and quality of life.

Felicitation Ceremony and Community Engagement

On the occasion, the Chief Minister was felicitated by ministers and MLAs with a replica of a tower. The district administration honoured him with a model of Ambardi Safari Park, while Team Amreli presented a replica depicting the Ram Temple and the region's development journey, the release said.

During the event, Jagdish Vishwakarma was welcomed by Team Amreli with 1,11,111 notebooks. He urged that these notebooks be distributed among needy students.

Distribution of Aid and Felicitation

At the conclusion of the program, cheques were distributed to women beneficiaries under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were presented with symbolic house keys. Financial assistance was also provided to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies, the release said.

Additionally, winners of the 69th National School Games Under-19 Handball competition, both boys' and girls' teams, were felicitated.

At the beginning of the program, the Chief Minister and dignitaries distributed e-tricycles to divyang (differently abled persons) beneficiaries.

Key Development Projects Announced

Among key developments announced are a Rs 272 crore RadheShyam Machiyala Bypass project, around Rs 662 crore worth of 11 road and building projects, a Rs 95 crore railway overbridge on Lathi Road, a College of Natural Farming worth Rs 35 crore, Science Centre worth Rs 25 crore, Sports Complex worth Rs 16 crore for youth, Rs 15 crore allocation for a library, and Rs 35 crore water supply project at Varsada, the release stated.

The event was attended by MP Bharatbhai Sutariya, MLAs Hirabhai Solanki, J.V. Kakadia, Janakbhai Talaviya, and Maheshbhai Kaswala, former APMC Chairman P.P. Sojitra, Bhavin Sojitra, District Development Officer Parimal Pandya, along with several other dignitaries and a large number of citizens from across the district, the release added.