Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announced a one-time interest waiver for rural housing scheme beneficiaries, providing Rs 154 crore relief to 9,029 families. He also met Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru to discuss the state's maritime security.

Rear Admiral Pays Courtesy Visit to Gujarat CM

Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru, Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Area, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The Chief Minister commended his distinguished service in the Indian Navy and discussed maritime security with him. Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, was also present.

Major Relief for Rural Housing Beneficiaries

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant and compassionate decision in the broader interest of beneficiaries of the Gujarat Rural Housing Board's housing schemes in the rural regions of the state. As per this decision, beneficiaries in rural areas who are willing to repay the full principal amount but are unable to afford the monthly two per cent penalty interest will be provided relief.

In response to representations made by such beneficiaries, CM has issued directives that those who repay the entire outstanding principal amount within 6 months will be exempted from the recovery of 2% penalty interest under a one-time interest waiver scheme. As a result of this decision, around 9,029 rural families will benefit, receiving relief of a substantial penalty interest amount totalling approximately Rs 154 crore. Additionally, these rural families will receive the right to own houses, thereby becoming homeowners in the true sense, a release said.

The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that every needy citizen has a roof of their own will be fulfilled for rural families of the state through this people-centric decision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the release said.

About Gujarat Housing Board

Gujarat Housing Board came into existence on 1st May 1960 as a result of the bifurcation of Bombay State and the Bombay Housing Board and the inclusion of Saurashtra Housing Board, as per the Gujarat Housing Board Act, 1961. Gujarat Slum Clearance Board was merged with effect from 1/04/2007 as the Slum Cell. Besides the Head office in Ahmedabad, GHB has several other offices across Gujarat. (ANI)