Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the start of Vikram Samvat 2083 with prayers, urging citizens to unite for a developed and drug-free state, while Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

CM Bhupendra Patel Marks New Year with Prayers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel began Vikram Samvat 2083 with prayers and rituals at Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar. According to a press release, on this occasion, the Chief Minister prayed for all citizens' happiness, prosperity, and good health. He also greeted devotees at the temple and extended New Year wishes. Gandhinagar Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, MLA Rita Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

Extending New Year greetings to all citizens, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to collectively resolve to build a Viksit and Drug-Free Gujarat, thereby contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Sneh Milan Samaroh and Cultural Traditions

Earlier, a Diwali and New Year Sneh Milan Samaroh to mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 was organised at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan in Surat in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. On this occasion, Sanghavi extended heartfelt Diwali and New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and the dedicated Karmayogis who remain away from their families and continue to serve the public with commitment even during festivals.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Deputy Chief Minister called upon citizens to use the ‘Vikram Samvat’ calendar in their daily activities and written communications to preserve and promote India’s ancient culture and traditions. He said that India’s traditional Panchang-based calendar is a rich scientific heritage, based on astronomical calculations, seasons, and lunar dates. He added that it is the collective responsibility of everyone to pass on this centuries-old heritage to future generations.

He lauded the dedicated services of the Police Department, Municipal Corporation sanitation workers, GSRTC drivers and conductors, and Fire Brigade personnel, who work during festivals to ensure that citizens can celebrate Diwali safely with their families. At the beginning of the New Year, he urged everyone to set aside past differences, build new relationships and work together as one team for the welfare of the state. He stressed the need to make police stations and police residential premises the cleanest, best-maintained and most exemplary facilities in the state.

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