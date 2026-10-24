Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated healthcare projects worth Rs 500 crores, including a new Neuroscience Institute, aimed at expanding medical infrastructure and providing affordable, high-quality care to all residents across the state.

Gujarat CM Launches Major Healthcare Development Projects

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 24 (ANI): With a commitment to providing quality and compassionate healthcare across Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday dedicated healthcare development projects worth over Rs 500 crores to the people of the state. At the inauguration and foundation-stone-laying ceremony for healthcare projects in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Patel stated that the healthcare sector in Gujarat and across the country had undergone a major transformation during Prime Minister Modi’s 25 years of public service.

Gujarat has taken another important step towards achieving the ideal of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah”. Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the state has adopted a holistic healthcare approach focusing on disease prevention, health promotion and affordable treatment. The Chief Minister added that serious illnesses often pushed families into debt in the past. However, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, eligible beneficiaries are now provided free treatment of up to Rs. 10 lakhs, offering financial security to poor and needy families. More than 2.87 crore citizens in Gujarat have been issued Ayushman cards.

Growth in Medical Infrastructure and Education

Sharing healthcare statistics, CM said that the number of medical colleges in Gujarat had increased from just 8 in 2001–02 to 43 in 2025–26. During the same period, the number of MBBS seats had risen from 1,375 to 7,525.

Future Healthcare Initiatives and Specialized Centers

Speaking about future healthcare plans, the Chief Minister said that AIIMS was now operational in Rajkot, while the world’s first Global Centre for Traditional Medicine was being developed in Jamnagar. The foundation stone of the Institute of Neuroscience and Research Centre has been laid at Ahmedabad Medicity at a cost of Rs. 223 crores. The institute will offer advanced treatment and research facilities for strokes, brain tumours and other complex neurological disorders. To provide comprehensive healthcare services under one roof, new Medicities are planned at Vasai and Kamrej at an estimated cost of around Rs. 3,000 crores, following the Ahmedabad model. Cardiology and neurology services are also being expanded in Gandhinagar and Surat.

Addressing doctors and healthcare workers, the Chief Minister said that their responsibility goes beyond diagnosing and treating diseases. They must also build confidence among patients and their families and provide emotional support. He urged everyone to work together towards building a “Swasth Gujarat” and realising the Prime Minister’s vision of “Viksit Bharat @ 2047.”

State-Wide Progress in Healthcare Services

Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel, Gujarat was making significant progress in the healthcare sector. Inauguration and foundation-stone-laying ceremonies for around 255 healthcare facilities across the state, involving an investment of over Rs. 500 crores, would help provide quality medical services even in the remotest areas.

The Institute of Neuroscience and Research Centre, to be built on the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus for Rs. 223 crores, will cover 58,000 square metres and have 525 beds and 13 state-of-the-art operation theatres. The institute will provide vital support to patients suffering from complex neurological disorders. He further stated that plans were underway to establish a well-equipped Spine Hospital within the same complex in the coming years. This would help patients from economically weaker and middle-income families access world-class treatment closer to home.

Lauding the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, doctors and ASHA workers across the state, the Minister said that Gujarat had made significant progress in combating tuberculosis, controlling the Chandipura virus and malaria, and reducing maternal and child mortality rates. He also highlighted that Gujarat’s hospitals ranked first in the country in organ donation. More than 1,400 ambulances under the 108 Emergency Service were providing round-the-clock emergency care, reflecting the state’s commitment to protecting the health of every citizen.

Details of the New Neuroscience Institute

With the objective of ensuring timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment close to home, 255 newly constructed healthcare facilities, developed for Rs. 185 crores, were e-inaugurated. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for 45 new healthcare projects to be developed at a cost of Rs. 347 crores. On the occasion, the foundation stone was laid for the Institute of Neuroscience and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, which will be developed at a cost of Rs. 223 crores. The institute will provide state-of-the-art neurological treatment, offering new hope to patients from Gujarat and neighbouring states.

With a commitment to ensuring timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and compassionate healthcare close to home, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel dedicated healthcare development projects worth over Rs. 500 crores to the people of Gujarat. On the occasion, the foundation stone was laid for the Institute of Neuroscience and Research Centre, to be developed at a cost of Rs. 223 crores. The institute will have a built-up area of 58,831 square metres and a capacity of 521 beds, including 288 general ward beds, 160 ICU beds, 57 special and semi-special beds, and 16 triage beds. The institute will feature 13 internationally standardised operation theatres and world-class facilities, including neurology and neurosurgery departments, emergency radiology, advanced laboratories, a blood bank, a Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD), a pneumatic tube system and an in-house neuro-rehabilitation centre. The centre will serve as a major hub for advanced neurology and neurosurgery services for Gujarat and neighbouring states. It will offer new hope to patients and their families by providing treatment for strokes, complex brain and spinal cord disorders, accident-related neurological injuries, and long-term rehabilitation.

Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, Mayor Hitesh Barot, District Panchayat President Surajitsinh Gohil, MP Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Rajeev Topno, MLAs Amul Bhatt and Kaushik Jain, Commissioner of Urban Health Sandhya Bhullar, Commissioner of Rural Health Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan, Additional Director Nilam Patel, senior Health Department officials, and citizens were present on the occasion. (ANI)