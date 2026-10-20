Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed Shastra Puja on Vijayadashami at his Gandhinagar residence, worshipping the weapons of his security personnel. He highlighted the importance of duty and continued a tradition initiated by PM Narendra Modi.

Gujarat CM Upholds Vijayadashami Tradition

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed Shastra Puja at the Chief Minister’s residence in Gandhinagar on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, upholding an age-old Indian cultural tradition, as per an official statement.

The ritual, performed on the festival symbolising the victory of truth over falsehood, highlighted the importance of protecting both shastra (weapons) and shastra (scriptures).

Guidance on Duty and Karmayoga

The Chief Minister performed the ritual worship of the weapons used by security personnel deployed for his protection at the premises of the Chief Minister’s residence. He also extended heartfelt Vijayadashami greetings to all security personnel. On the occasion, Chief Minister Patel offered guidance to the security personnel, explaining the importance of duty, dedication and Karmayoga (the path of selfless action). He emphasised that true dedication to duty lies in continuously discharging one's responsibilities for protection and security while upholding the values of compassion, empathy and righteous action. He also highlighted the importance of preserving human values while performing one's duties and striving for spiritual growth through good deeds, the release said.

Superintendent of Police Tejas Patel, who oversees the Chief Minister’s security arrangements, welcomed the Chief Minister on the occasion of Shastra Puja. Deputy Superintendents of Police, Police Inspectors, Police Sub-Inspectors, commandos, drivers and other security personnel deployed for the Chief Minister’s security were present and participated in the ritual.

A Tradition Initiated by PM Modi

It may be recalled that the tradition of performing Shastra Puja at the Chief Minister’s residence on Vijayadashami was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. The tradition continues to be observed with the same spirit of devotion to cultural heritage and commitment to duty. (ANI)