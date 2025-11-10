Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the new Census Gujarat website in Gandhinagar. The user-friendly, multilingual site aims to support 'Jan Kalyan through Census'. The CM also noted the upcoming national census will be fully digital with a self-enumeration feature.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched the new website of Census Gujarat in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, a release said. The website, prepared by the Census Directorate of Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, offers users easy access with modern elements, a simple menu, and multilingual functionality.

CM Highlights 'Jan Kalyan through Census' Vision

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel said that the objective of balanced development envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through the effective planning and implementation of welfare schemes, aligns with the tagline 'Jan Kalyan through Census.' He added that the launch of the new website would further strengthen this initiative.

Upcoming National Census to be Fully Digital

Appreciating that the upcoming national Census will be conducted completely digitally through a mobile application for the first time, the Chief Minister said that a self-enumeration facility has also been introduced, allowing citizens to securely submit their data through a web portal. He noted that districts selected for the pilot project will gain first-hand experience of this process. (ANI)