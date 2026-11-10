Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated the start of Vikram Samvat 2083 by visiting the Maa Bhadrakali Temple, meeting public figures, and urging citizens to work toward a developed and drug-free state in line with national development goals.

CM Bhupendra Patel Extends New Year Greetings

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday extended New Year greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Vikram Samvat 2083 and offered prayers at Maa Bhadrakali Temple in Ahmedabad, seeking happiness, peace and prosperity for citizens and the state's overall development. The Chief Minister prayed for Gujarat's progress and wished the people happiness, peace and prosperity in the coming year. He also expressed hope that the state would achieve new milestones in development.

Focus on State Development and Campaigns

According to the CMO, Patel urged citizens to actively participate in the campaigns for a 'Viksit Gujarat' and a 'Drug-Free Gujarat', contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Nasha-Mukt Bharat'.

Community and Official Engagements

Following his temple visit, the Chief Minister met prominent personalities and members of the public at the Annexe Circuit House in Shahibaug and exchanged New Year greetings with them. State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Urban Development Darshna Vaghela, MPs Dinesh Makwana and Hasmukh Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, local MLAs, other leaders and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

Later, Patel visited the Police Officers' Mess at Dafnala in Shahibaug, where he exchanged New Year greetings with senior police officers and their family members. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, State Police Chief G.S. Malik, DG (Prisons) K.L.N. Rao, Director General of Police Neerja Gotru, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot and other senior police officers and their family members were present, as per the CMO.

The celebrations marked the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083 in Gujarat. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)