Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting to review damage from unseasonal rains. This follows his visit to affected districts, where he met farmers. Other ministers also assessed crop damage in Surat and Bhavnagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar today to review the overall situation after visiting areas affected by unseasonal rainfall, a press release from CMO said.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramesh Katara, Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department T Natarajan, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

CM, Ministers Assess Ground Situation

This comes after CM Patel visited the districts affected by unseasonal rainfall on Monday and gathered detailed insights about the situation from the farmers of the affected villages.

During their visit, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Surat and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani in Bhavnagar gathered information about the crop damage suffered by farmers.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister wrote, "I had visited the villages of Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts affected by unseasonal rains yesterday, and by interacting with the affected farmers, I had gathered detailed information about the situation."

"Deputy Chief Minister Harshbhai Sanghavi had gathered details regarding the damage to farmers' crops in Surat, and Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani had done so in Bhavnagar as well. In this regard, a high-level meeting was held today in Gandhinagar to review the entire situation," he added.

Survey Teams Deployed, Relief Package Promised

Earlier on Monday, the CM said that more than 4800 teams have joined the survey work for the damage to farmers. "Visited the village of Panidra in the Maliya taluka of Junagadh district to gather information on the damage caused to standing crops of farmers due to unseasonal rains. Interacted with villagers and farmers to assess the entire situation. The state government is actively committed to swiftly restoring the sons of the soil from the losses. More than 4800 teams have joined the survey work for the damage to farmers. As soon as the survey is completed, the government has also promptly initiated work towards announcing a generous relief-aid package in a very short time," CM Patel wrote on X. (ANI)