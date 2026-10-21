A viral video of a groom including his farm buffaloes in his wedding celebrations has captured widespread attention online. Dressed in traditional attire, the groom posed with the animals inside a decorated venue, making them the absolute centre of attention.

A groom has won hearts online after including his beloved farm buffaloes in his wedding celebrations, turning the occasion into an unusual yet memorable affair. While weddings are typically marked by the presence of family members, friends and relatives, this groom chose to make room for his animals, too. A video capturing the moment has attracted attention on social media, with users sharing humorous reactions and praising his affection for the buffaloes.

In the viral video, the groom is seen standing in a wedding venue decorated with colourful curtains. Dressed in a white outfit, a red stole and a traditional turban, he poses alongside several buffaloes standing inside the decorated wedding mandap. The animals, rather than the usual wedding guests, quickly became the centre of attention.

Watch the viral video here:

The groom’s decision to bring his farm animals to such an important occasion has prompted viewers to reflect on the bond people share with animals they care for. For some, the scene was amusing and unexpected; for others, it was a heartwarming display of affection for animals that are part of everyday life.

Internet Reacts To Groom’s Unusual Wedding Guests

The video sparked a range of reactions, with some users joking about the buffaloes being included among the wedding guests. Others appreciated the groom for celebrating his special day with animals that appear to hold an important place in his life.

One user wrote, “It’s these who truly deserve to be part of our special occasions.” Another commented humorously, “What’s the problem with this? Look how shy they are and trying to behave like good children at their brother’s wedding.”

The sentiment was echoed by another viewer, who wrote, “That’s called pure love.” A separate comment praised the animals’ loyalty, saying they were “more true and loyal than guests.” Another user added, “He knows who is praying for his happiness from the heart.”

The clip has resonated with viewers because it offers a different take on wedding celebrations, where grand decorations and lavish displays often attract attention. By including his buffaloes, the groom created a moment that was both unconventional and memorable, prompting a conversation about affection, loyalty and the place animals hold in people's lives.