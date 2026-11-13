Hira Rana flew his wedding procession from Meerut to Dehra village in Hapur by helicopter, fulfilling a wish his grandmother had held for nearly 18 years.

A groom from Meerut chose an unusual route to his wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Hira Rana arrived by helicopter, and the choice had little to do with style. It was a promise kept to his grandmother, who had wanted to see her grandson come to his wedding this way for close to 18 years.

Rana's wedding procession travelled from Meerut to Dehra village by air. When the chopper came down at the venue, a crowd of villagers and onlookers gathered around it, and the wedding turned into an event the whole area took note of.

The wish had stayed with Rana over the years, and he decided to act on it once his own wedding date was fixed. The flight covered the distance from Meerut to Dehra, bringing him to the ceremony and giving his grandmother the moment she had waited so long to witness.

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The helicopter did not leave after dropping him off. Once the wedding rituals were completed, Rana and his bride boarded the same chopper and flew out together.

Word of the arrival spread through the village quickly, and the groom's decision drew attention for reasons beyond the spectacle. The story that travelled with the helicopter was the one people kept repeating, that a man had arranged all of this to keep a promise made to his grandmother.

The event has since been discussed widely, with the arrival and departure by air becoming the detail most people remember about the wedding.