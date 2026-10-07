A 26-year-old Greater Noida tourist tragically died after a paragliding fall in Himachal Pradesh's Bir-Billing area. Police have registered an FIR against the pilot as investigations continue into the recent incident.

Tragic Paragliding Fatality in Himachal Pradesh

A 26-year-old tourist from Greater Noida died after reportedly falling during a paragliding flight in the Bir-Billing hills of Himachal Pradesh, police said. The deceased was visiting Himachal Pradesh with his sister and three cousins. According to police, information about the incident was received through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 helpline on November 10. The information was provided by a friend of the deceased, who reported that he had fallen while paragliding in the Bir-Billing area.

During the investigation, police recorded the statement of a 24-year-old woman from Greater Noida, who is the complainant in the case. Following the incident, an FIR was registered on November 11 against the paraglider pilot, a 45-year-old resident of Kangra district. The case has been registered under Sections 125 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Previous Paragliding Incident in the Region

Earlier in October, a 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died, while his 63-year-old British companion was rescued safely after their paragliders crashed near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, police said. The incident occurred on October 25 afternoon following an encounter with strong winds, prompting an overnight joint search-and-rescue operation by local authorities.

According to a special press release issued by the police, the deceased has been identified as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national who arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7. The second paraglider, identified as 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, a British citizen, was rescued safe and sound. Police stated that both individuals had taken off on solo paragliding flights from the paragliding site at Bir-Billing. However, due to high wind speeds, reports of a crash near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara were received between approximately 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM. Upon receiving the information, a joint rescue mission was mobilised by the police and district administration, comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and members of the local mountaineering team, Him Sanchar Rescue Team. During the search, the Bulgarian national was found dead, while the British national was located and brought to safety without injuries.