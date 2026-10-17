Five members of a family, including three children, died under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida's Rabupura area. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating. Neighbours allege a property dispute as a possible motive.

Five members of a family, including a husband, his wife and their three children, died under mysterious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

The officials said that the incident occured on Friday night, which led to an investigation by police and forensic teams.

Speaking to ANI, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrawan Kumar Singh said the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Rabupura police station. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the cause of death.

Police Launch Investigation

"A very tragic incident has occurred in Rabupura; a husband and wife, along with their three children, have died. Upon receiving the information, we arrived at the scene, and ambulances also reached the location. Other departments, including the forensic team, are conducting a scientific investigation," the DCP said.

He said the family had consumed food around 10 pm before going to sleep. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when one of the children did not wake up for an examination.

"They had a meal at 10 to 10:30 PM. When one of the children did not wake up in the morning for an exam, the situation came to light," Singh said.

He added that ambulances and other teams reached the spot and that investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"We are proceeding based on the items they consumed, and further action will be taken following a more detailed investigation," he said.

The DCP said the post-mortem reports would help establish the cause of death and clarify the circumstances of the incident.

"Once the report is available, the actual truth behind the incident—and why this happened—will be revealed," Singh said.

Neighbours Allege Property Dispute

Meanwhile, neighbours of the deceased family alleged that domestic disputes over property had been taking place within the family. They claimed that the deceased man's mother had threatened to evict the family from the house and transfer the property to her daughter's name.

According to the neighbours, the deceased man's mother had already transferred the property to her daughter's name and had told the deceased family to leave the house. They also alleged that arguments took place frequently.

The neighbours further claimed that the man's mother had cooked Maggi and served it to the family after they returned home from visiting a fair.

"The children were sleeping. The mother of the deceased (man) was fighting and saying that she would not let them live here and would put all the property in her daughter's name. She had already put all the property in her daughter's name. She told them to leave the house," the neighbours told ANI.

"They used to fight every day... They should be punished strictly," the neighbours added.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and the cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Further investigation is still underway.