Retired Indian armed forces officials have hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Great Nicobar Project. They state the project is vital for India's maritime security, countering China's growing presence, and monitoring the Strait of Malacca.

Retired Indian armed forces officials have criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for alleging large-scale land grabbing, ecological damage and administrative corruption in the Great Nicobar Project. The former officers said the project is crucial for India's maritime security. They noted it will help monitor the Strait of Malacca and counter China's growing presence in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Project Crucial for Maritime Security, Economic Gain

Major General P Vivekanandan (Retd) told ANI on Friday that India needs to guard the region and its freedom of movement. Backing the Great Nicobar Project, he also flagged concern over India's economy amid the use of foreign ports.

Major General Vivekanandan (Retd) said, "China has been trying to limit India's maritime mobility by establishing ports around our nation, which is known as the 'String of Pearls'. We need to safeguard our maritime interests and protect our economic zones. Since 2008, we have stopped developing the Greater Nicobar Island. We must ensure this area is developed swiftly. Because not only do we have to guard that area, we also have to see that our freedom of movement in the area is not restricted by any unwanted element. There are concerns, particularly regarding the development of an intercontinental trans-shipment container terminal. We are having a huge economic loss."

While Rahul Gandhi had alleged land grabbing to serve the interests of industrialists, Major General Vivekanandan maintained that co-opting industrialists does not amount to selling the region to them. "So, in case we develop something similar in our own country, that economic advantage cannot be minimised. To achieve this, entities like Adani or other industrial players may have been co-opted, but that does not mean we are selling the area to them. There are concerns about habitat, ecology, and the coastal environment, and these need to be addressed by working with local communities to find sustainable solutions, which the people organising this initiative are already focusing on. Our administrators are fully aware of these issues and are addressing them," he added.

Significance of Strait of Malacca

Air Vice Marshal PK Srivastava (Retd) noted the significance of the Strait of Malacca amid Iran's use of the Strait of Hormuz blockade against the United States in the West Asia war. "We witnessed a new weapon in the US-Iran war. Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. Through this project, we will be able to keep a watch on the Strait of Malacca. Once Great Nicobar develops, our commercial activity and military dominance & surveillance will increase," the retired Air Vice Marshal told ANI.

'Plan is Foolproof': Ex-DG BRO Refutes Claims

Former Director General of Border Roads Organisation (DG BRO) Rajeev Chaudhary mentioned the clearance for the project from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the government's efforts for afforestation in other parts of India as per the policy. According to a press release, 7.11 lakh trees within 49.86 square kilometres of forest are expected to be felled for the project. While afforestation is planned in Haryana, with 97.30 square kilometres of land identified to compensate for Phase I diversion.

The former DG BRO refuted Rahul Gandhi's claims and said, "He is the LoP, and he has given very strong-worded messages, but none of them is right or true. This region was neglected since independence, and now, we are going into a strengthening of our strategic and economic hub in Great Nicobar. It was an essential project which was delayed for a long time. You can't permit China to come to Gwadar Port or Hambantota, and you are sitting quietly in Port Blair. We have to develop our assets strategically and economically. We are losing economically, a high percentage of the GDP, in handling of foreign ports. This island is closer to Myanmar, and our relationships can be strengthened."

Backing the Centre, he termed the plan "foolproof" and said that the government will preserve the flora and fauna residing in the islands. Former DG BRO Chaudhary said, "NGT has given a clearance to the project after due process. The concerns voiced by groups and individuals are about the forest, marine life and tribal population displacement. The 8-10 lakh trees from the 137 square km on the island will have to be cut. These trees will be planted in Haryana and MP, as per the policy in place, as there is no space to plant them on Great Nicobar. The government plans to shift the Leatherback sea turtles to two nearby islands. The corals and coastal biodiversity will be preserved, and no destruction will happen. There have been deliberate efforts to protect flora and fauna, forests, and marine life there."

"The government has made a plan under which there will be zero displacement. But in the later phases, if needed, the people from here will be shifted to other islands with their consent. The plan is foolproof, and nothing of the sort will happen, as it is being said by some important people about the displacement of tribes and nature," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Land Grabbing, Ecological Theft

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged large-scale land grabbing, claiming that tribal rights and environmental safeguards were being undermined amid the Great Nicobar Project. The Raebareli MP added that settlers and tribal people were not getting proper compensation.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapuram, Gandhi said, "Your land is being taken away from you and being given to Adani and other big businessmen. The Forest Rights Act isn't being implemented there. Settlers and tribals aren't getting proper compensation. quietly, India's heritage is being stolen. We'll try to change perception and tell countrymen what's happening here, and try to protect the people of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands."

He further alleged administrative issues in the region, saying, "Here in Andaman, there is a water issue, and there's the corruption from the LG's side. He is like a king; he does whatever they want. He has named his house and office as Lok Bhavan, but he does not meet anyone. The public should be heard and respected. This is not a dictatorship."

Gandhi also raised environmental concerns, stating that the main issue here is ecological theft. "I wanted to talk about what's happening in the Nicobar and Andaman Islands. The main issue here is ecological theft. Trees worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being stolen, and the land that's being snatched is the main issue," Gandhi added.

Great Nicobar Project: The Official Plan

According to the government, the Great Nicobar Project seeks to transform Great Nicobar into a strategic maritime and economic hub by leveraging its proximity (about 40 nautical miles) to the East-West shipping route and reducing dependence on foreign transshipment ports, keeping in view the defence and National Security purposes. The project will take place in three phases in about 22 years.

The Great Nicobar Project is fully aligned with the Shompen Policy of 2015 and the Jarawa Policy of 2004, which mandate that large-scale development proposals prioritise the welfare and integrity of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and follow a structured consultation process. (ANI)