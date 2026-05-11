Sarbananda Sonowal hailed NDA's third consecutive term in Assam as a "great day" for the people. The swearing-in for new CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is on May 12, with PM Modi, Amit Shah, and others expected to be present.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the NDA is set to form its third consecutive government in the state, calling it a "great day for the people of Assam."

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The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

Sonowal Credits People of Assam

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal credited the people of Assam for reposing faith in the NDA for a third consecutive term and expressed confidence that the state would emerge as one of the most developed states in the country under the leadership of Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"With the support of the people of Assam, NDA for the third term is going to form the government under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma... This is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam... I'm sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country," Sonowal said.

He further added, "In tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with senior Council of Ministers from the Government of India and also the Hon'ble Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of different states, the NDA government, they are going to participate in tomorrow's event. So this is a great day, and we are really thankful to the people of Assam because whatever faith, whatever love they have given, it is unique. And I am sure that in this third term of NDA, Assam is going to become one of the most developed states in the country."

'Accelerated Development'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP-led alliance for the electoral victory, stating that Assam has witnessed accelerated development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I would like to congratulate Himanta Biswa Sarma and his entire government. I would like to congratulate them on the fact that this government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has been able to accelerate the development in Assam... The double-engined government has been chosen by the people... A big victory has been achieved in Bengal and Assam... All the schemes that were not implemented in Bengal by the Indian government will now be implemented," CM Dhami told ANI.

New Govt to Focus on Manifesto

The remarks came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that implementation of the BJP's election manifesto would be the primary focus of the new government after taking oath.

According to an official notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the Governor has appointed Sarma as Chief Minister under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11:40 AM on May 12 at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Sarma said the new government would begin work immediately after assuming office and hold its first Cabinet meeting soon after the oath-taking ceremony. "After taking the oath, we will hold the first Cabinet meeting. Implementing our manifesto will be our aim," Sarma said.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive in Guwahati later in the night to attend the ceremony, which would be attended by several dignitaries and party workers. "The PM will arrive in Guwahati tonight. At 11 am tomorrow, the new government of Assam will take oath. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin and CMs of NDA-ruled states will attend the ceremony. Many people, including our party's booth-level workers, will take part in the event," Sarma said.

NDA's Decisive Victory

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Parties during a meeting attended by senior leaders from alliance partners, including the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state. The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)