'One Nation One Election' bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, aiming for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, has been introduced in Lok Sabha. Learn about its potential impact, implementation phases, and the support it has received.

One Nation One Election bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

The Centre will introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election/Poll’ (ONOP) Bill in the Lok Sabha at noon on Tuesday (December 17). Before the measure is introduced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given all of its MPs a three-line whip. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill and the ONOP Bill, also known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, were the two legislation that the Centre said on Monday will be tabled by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also whipped all of its Lok Sabha members in response to this declaration, while the Shinde faction's Shiv Sena also urged all MPs to be in the House.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill, which would implement simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, was passed last week by the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meghwal is scheduled to propose this measure in the Lower House on Tuesday.

The Cabinet has already approved the Ram Nath Kovind Committee’s report on the proposal, which advocates simultaneous elections across the country.  During the "one nation, one election" consultation process, Kovind had stated that 32 parties were in favour of the proposal while 15 were against it.

“The central government will have to build consensus. This issue is not in the interest of any party but the nation. It (One Nation One Election) will be a game changer – it’s not my opinion but of the economists that after its implementation, the country’s GDP will rise by 1-1.5%," former President Kovind earlier said.

As suggested by the Kovind committee, the government stated that ONOP will be implemented in two stages. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections are planned for the first phase. Within 100 days following general elections, the second phase will involve local body polls (panchayat and municipalities). A uniform electoral roll and the creation of an implementation committee are also planned.

