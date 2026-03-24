The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that the Centre is not considering any proposal for a dedicated ministry, parliamentary committee, or special policy framework for Union Territories, stating existing mechanisms are sufficient.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified that the Central government is not considering any proposal to create a separate ministry, parliamentary inspection committee, or special policy framework exclusively for Union Territories (UTs). The statement was made in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to a query raised by Independent MP Patel Umeshbhai Babubhai.

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In his written reply, Rai stated that the government does not find the need for a dedicated "Ministry or Department of Union Territory Affairs" for managing UTs, nor is there any plan to establish a "Parliamentary Inspection Committee on Union Territories" to monitor their administration. He also ruled out the possibility of introducing a special policy framework tailored for regions such as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, despite their unique geographic and administrative requirements.

Existing Mechanisms Deemed Sufficient

The minister emphasised that the existing institutional mechanisms are sufficient to ensure effective governance in Union Territories. These include regular inter-ministerial consultations and coordination among departments, which help in smooth policy formulation and implementation of developmental programmes.

"Existing institutional mechanisms, including regular inter-ministerial consultations and coordination, ensure smooth policy formulation and effective implementation of developmental schemes and programmes in the Union Territories, and that no such proposal for constituting a dedicated ministry, Parliamentary Inspection Committee and Special Policy Framework for Union Territories is under consideration of the government," the MoS informed the Lok Sabha. As per the MHA, these systems have proven adequate in addressing administrative and developmental needs without requiring additional bureaucratic structures.

Role of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs

Rai further highlighted the role of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which already performs oversight, advisory, and review functions related to the administration of Union Territories. This committee regularly examines issues concerning governance, security, and development, and provides recommendations to improve administrative efficiency.

Constitutional Framework

Providing a constitutional context, the minister noted that Union Territories are governed under Articles 239 to 241 of Part VIII of the Constitution of India. These provisions empower the Centre to directly administer UTs through appointed administrators or lieutenant governors, while also allowing for legislative assemblies in select territories such as Delhi and Puducherry. The government's response indicates a preference for strengthening existing systems rather than introducing new institutional arrangements.

Response to Specific Queries

The response came when asked by the concerned MP whether the government is considering to constitute a dedicated "Ministry or Department of Union Territory Affairs" for the effective management of UTs; or proposes to constitute a specific "Parliamentary Inspection Committee on Union Territories" at the parliamentary level to monitor administrative functions and ensure accountability; or proposes to develop a special policy framework for regions like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH and DD), taking into account their unique geographical and democratic requirements. (ANI)