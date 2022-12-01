Govt launches Digi Yatra, facial recognition system to enter airports; know what it is

Digi Yatra, based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), seeks to deliver smooth, contactless passenger processing at airports. Passenger data will be processed automatically at various airport checkpoints using a facial recognition system.

For a hassle-free and comfortable travel experience, India introduced the latest mechanism, Digi Yatra, on Thursday. The paperless airport entrance facility is now available at the country's three airports, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), Bengaluru and Varanasi.

After unveiling it, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotirasitya Scindia tweeted, "A new era in air travel, synonymous with comfort! Today, I got the opportunity to launch #DigiYatra on T3 of @DelhiAirport to make a #DigiYatra more convenient. Based on the Facial Recognition System (FRS), the service will bring contactless convenience to airport passengers."

About Digi Yatra:

In addition to the IGIA, it will be available at the airports of Bengaluru and Varanasi. Four more cities will be added by March 2023, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada. The technology, subsequently, will be rolled out across the country. It will also cover domestic routes.

The Digi Yatra app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS app store; after installing, passengers can get the ID by sharing their details, including name, email address, mobile number, and the details of an identification document. After entering this information, a Digi Yatra ID will be generated, which must be shared while booking tickets. Airline companies will then share the passenger's ID and data with the departure airport.

Your identity will be verified online if you choose Aadhaar-based verification. If you choose another identity card, the verification will be done manually by airport security officers.

Scan the bar-coded boarding pass at the airport e-gate; the facial recognition system installed there will confirm your identification and the travel document. Afterwards, proceed inside, complete the normal procedures to clear security, and board your flight.

