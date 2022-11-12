Shah Rukh Khan fined for Rs 6.83 lakh at Mumbai airport; Read why

Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai from Sharjah in his private chartered plane, late Friday night. Upon his arrival at the airport, the actor was slapped with a fine of a whopping Rs 6.83 crore, reportedly.

The customs department at Mumbai international airport imposed a fine of nearly Rs 7 lakh on actor Shah Rukh Khan. According to media reports, Shah Rukh was returning from Sharjah when he was stopped at the arrival by the customs department and was slapped with a fine.

The incident reportedly took place late Friday night when Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Mumbai international airport in his private charter plane. His luggage was checked at terminal 3 of the airport, during which expensive watch covers were found on him. The cost of these covers is estimated to be around Rs 18 lakh.

Since Shah Rukh Khan had not paid custom duty for the watch cases worth Rs 18 lakh, a fine of Rs 6.83 lakh was imposed on the actor. Reports have also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan and his team were questioned by customs officials at the Mumbai airport on charges of violation of rules.

It was only after an hour of questioning and other formalities that Shah Rukh Khan was allowed to leave the airport. One of the videos of him leaving the airport showed him with his manager Pooja Dadlani. However, the actor’s bodyguard, Ravi, was missing from the video.

According to some reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi was stopped by the customs officials for interrogation which reportedly went on till 5 AM. They were all allowed to leave only after the fine of Rs 6.83 was paid by the star.

Furthermore, per the reports, around six Rolex watches and one each from Espirit, Apple series, and Babun & Zurbk watches were also recovered from Shah Rukh Khan’s possession. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’, also starring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The trailer of this highly anticipated film was released recently on Shah Rukh’s birthday. ‘Pathaan’ will hit the theatres soon.